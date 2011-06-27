1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review
Edmunds' Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,741
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
RickyWalker,04/17/2006
My 3/4 chevy has been a great truck. A total of 224,000 miles the odometer reads. I would say that qualifies as a good truck. It just won't stop running. I drive my truck around a farm, in the mud, on the beach, around town, up steep hills, over rocks and snow, and it always gets me back home. I put it to the floor whenever i can as well. It haws seen its abuse. Buy American...
****,03/26/2002
This truck is the ultimate work truck. The towing is the best ever, it has the 350ci engine and a TH400 trans with the 4:10 rear end. I had a 8000lbs trailer on the back of it and felt no difference in the gas pedal, although it isn't the qiuckest thing ever. This truck knows the meaning of heavy duty.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
