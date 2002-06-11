Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
    249,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,660

  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado
    66,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado
    64,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,337

  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado
    221,403 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado
    111,583 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado
    144,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,499

  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
    101,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $3,495

  • 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
    Not Provided
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.810 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT
Bowhunter,11/06/2002
Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.
