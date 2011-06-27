Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews
BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED
I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK WITH 180000 MILES ON IT.LOVE THE 6.5 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE. LOTS OF POWER AND EXCELLENT FUEL MILEAGE. I AM GETTING 18 TO 20 MPG. NOT BAD FOR A 7000 LB. 4WD PICKUP. IT IS A GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BUYING A $40K.DURAMAX.
1995 Chevy K2500 4WD Ext Cab LB 6.5L TD
For those seeking a fast truck, this ain't it. The 6.5L Turbo Diesel doesn't make the rear end chirp the pavement, but rather it feels more like the street is being pulled towards you. There's alot of negative hype about the 6.5 Chevy Diesel. Don't listen to it. The key is simply maintenance. The truck runs as good as the day I bought it. Oil changes, transmission services, air/fuel filter replacements, and a few minor repairs are all that's needed to keep this motor running in top shape.
#1
Diesel engine has a lot of torque and gives good fuel mileage. Large 34 galon fuel tank means long trips require few stops. Ride quality is excellent.
Great Work Truck
I bought this 3/4 ton 4x4 chevy at 64,000 miles (all of which were used as a work truck). The truck is equipped with a dump bed and snow plow. It has the 350 engine and auto tranny. The transmission is wonderful. It is the smoothest shifting transmission I have ever driven (and this is a 3/4 ton). The engine has plenty of power for what I use it for. I am very pleased with this vehicle overall.
Chevy Reliabililty
Purchased this truck from neighboor, with 183,000 miles. Used only for pulling a 32 ft trailer. This truck has plenty of power could be a little better on the acceleration. Interior could be better equipped vent placement etc. Gas mileage isn't too bad, only bad part is filling the 34 gallon tank up. Only mechanical problems I have had are the carrier bearing and ac recharge. Overall the truck is built well can with stand anything, thrown at it.
