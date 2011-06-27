  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,737$1,951
Clean$1,155$1,549$1,746
Average$876$1,175$1,336
Rough$596$800$927
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$1,846$2,029
Clean$1,306$1,647$1,816
Average$990$1,249$1,390
Rough$674$851$964
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,226$1,761$2,024
Clean$1,094$1,571$1,811
Average$829$1,191$1,387
Rough$564$811$962
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,050$1,518$1,750
Clean$936$1,354$1,566
Average$710$1,027$1,199
Rough$483$699$831
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$1,959$2,193
Clean$1,317$1,748$1,963
Average$998$1,325$1,502
Rough$680$903$1,042
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,148$1,643$1,886
Clean$1,024$1,466$1,688
Average$776$1,112$1,292
Rough$528$757$896
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,634$1,846
Clean$1,070$1,458$1,652
Average$811$1,106$1,265
Rough$552$753$877
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,426$1,633
Clean$897$1,272$1,461
Average$680$965$1,119
Rough$463$657$776
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$1,868$2,095
Clean$1,251$1,667$1,875
Average$948$1,264$1,435
Rough$646$861$995
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,552$2,051$2,291
Clean$1,384$1,830$2,051
Average$1,049$1,387$1,570
Rough$714$945$1,089
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,328$1,777$1,996
Clean$1,185$1,586$1,787
Average$898$1,202$1,367
Rough$611$819$948
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,148$1,555$1,754
Clean$1,024$1,387$1,570
Average$776$1,052$1,202
Rough$528$717$833
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,458 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,458 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,070 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,458 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $552 to $1,846, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.