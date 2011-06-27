Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,737
|$1,951
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,549
|$1,746
|Average
|$876
|$1,175
|$1,336
|Rough
|$596
|$800
|$927
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$1,846
|$2,029
|Clean
|$1,306
|$1,647
|$1,816
|Average
|$990
|$1,249
|$1,390
|Rough
|$674
|$851
|$964
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$1,761
|$2,024
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,571
|$1,811
|Average
|$829
|$1,191
|$1,387
|Rough
|$564
|$811
|$962
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,518
|$1,750
|Clean
|$936
|$1,354
|$1,566
|Average
|$710
|$1,027
|$1,199
|Rough
|$483
|$699
|$831
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$1,959
|$2,193
|Clean
|$1,317
|$1,748
|$1,963
|Average
|$998
|$1,325
|$1,502
|Rough
|$680
|$903
|$1,042
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,643
|$1,886
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,466
|$1,688
|Average
|$776
|$1,112
|$1,292
|Rough
|$528
|$757
|$896
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,634
|$1,846
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,458
|$1,652
|Average
|$811
|$1,106
|$1,265
|Rough
|$552
|$753
|$877
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,426
|$1,633
|Clean
|$897
|$1,272
|$1,461
|Average
|$680
|$965
|$1,119
|Rough
|$463
|$657
|$776
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$1,868
|$2,095
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,667
|$1,875
|Average
|$948
|$1,264
|$1,435
|Rough
|$646
|$861
|$995
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,051
|$2,291
|Clean
|$1,384
|$1,830
|$2,051
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,387
|$1,570
|Rough
|$714
|$945
|$1,089
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,777
|$1,996
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,586
|$1,787
|Average
|$898
|$1,202
|$1,367
|Rough
|$611
|$819
|$948
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,555
|$1,754
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,387
|$1,570
|Average
|$776
|$1,052
|$1,202
|Rough
|$528
|$717
|$833