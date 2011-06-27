  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like a rock...
truck_nut,04/11/2013
I own a 93 K-2500, 5.7L, 350 V8, 4 speed auto with overdrive, single cab longbed and I can say that it has been a very reliable and hard working vehicle. I have hauled 4,000lbs of cement mix with no problem, the transmission is built well and runs great, the 350 is nice but the 454 or diesel option is just as good / better. The truck is currently at 170,00+ miles with Ohio rust in the usual places, but the frame has no holes or cracks. This is a good first truck and I would recomend it to just about everybody. It's easy to fix, and learning to fix it is just as easy. If taken care of properly it could probably run for a good long time.
RV and Commuter
mikeband,10/24/2003
For nearly eleven years this truck has taken me back and forth to work and when I go on vacation I carry my vacation home with me. On weekends it hauls lumber and garden supplies and trash to the dump. It has performed brilliantly.
2500
my truck,11/12/2003
Great truck. mine has a lot of mods.
keeps going
jrh,11/05/2003
I have put 222,000 miles on this truck and it keeps asking for more,the only major work I had to do was rebuild the trany at 200,000 miles, i am buying a new truck this year an It will be a Chevy hands down...!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

