1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$722 - $1,520
Used C/K 2500 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
truck_nut,04/11/2013
I own a 93 K-2500, 5.7L, 350 V8, 4 speed auto with overdrive, single cab longbed and I can say that it has been a very reliable and hard working vehicle. I have hauled 4,000lbs of cement mix with no problem, the transmission is built well and runs great, the 350 is nice but the 454 or diesel option is just as good / better. The truck is currently at 170,00+ miles with Ohio rust in the usual places, but the frame has no holes or cracks. This is a good first truck and I would recomend it to just about everybody. It's easy to fix, and learning to fix it is just as easy. If taken care of properly it could probably run for a good long time.
mikeband,10/24/2003
For nearly eleven years this truck has taken me back and forth to work and when I go on vacation I carry my vacation home with me. On weekends it hauls lumber and garden supplies and trash to the dump. It has performed brilliantly.
my truck,11/12/2003
Great truck. mine has a lot of mods.
jrh,11/05/2003
I have put 222,000 miles on this truck and it keeps asking for more,the only major work I had to do was rebuild the trany at 200,000 miles, i am buying a new truck this year an It will be a Chevy hands down...!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 2500 Series
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019