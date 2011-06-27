  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cab. Powerful V-8 engines. Traditional truck styling.
  • Aging design. Fisher-Price interior plastics.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,324 - $2,781
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, 3/4, and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

Most truck fans know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is due in showrooms within months. Dubbed Silverado, this 1999 model will be available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models initially, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following a year or two later. So, it's not surprising that few changes are on tap for the 1998 C/K pickup. A theft deterrent system is now standard, tailgate badging is updated, the Sport model is dropped, and colors are shuffled.

Four-wheel anti-lock braking is standard fare, and models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR have an airbag installed in the steering wheel hub. Correctly fitted, a C/K pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top Silverado trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cargo-bed size, cab design, and Sportside or Fleetside bed styling. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from five engine sizes (including two diesels), and decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. Then, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying. They want one tailored to their own specific needs, and Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind truck.

1998 Highlights

This year's big news is a standard theft-deterrent system, revised color choices and fresh tailgate lettering. The Sport package has been dropped from the option list. Second-generation airbags are standard on models under 8,600 GVWR.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Serves me very well
J Sherman,03/21/2008
I've had the truck for 10 years and use it as a truck. We pull a travel trailer and have made many long trips. The Chevy is holding up very, very well at 130,000 miles. I expect it to last to 200,000 miles. The only problem I had was head gasket failure due to poor coolant. The coolant was rated for 100k miles but lasted only 60k. The stock sound system is incredible. Fuel mileage is 15 - 16 on the highway; 10 mpg pulling a trailer. The truck has done everything I've asked and we are planning a 12 month trip with it and the travel trailer beginning this summer. Chevy did a good job when they built this vehicle. I made a good purchase.
good truck
shaggykjb,05/31/2009
Very good purchase. This truck has the 3/4 ton frame and the famous 5.7L 350. the 1998 has a restyled interior that make this year model very nice for an older truck. As it is a domestic, parts for this truck will be much more affordable than say, a Toyota or nissan.
love
dennis,07/28/2005
love my new truck
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series

Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

Can't find a used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,665.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,295.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles