  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Optional Vortec 5700 V-8, classic styling
  • Aging design, interior styling, poorly placed dashboard cupholders, uncomfortable seats
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,040 - $2,188
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, 3/4, and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

This year's big news is the addition of a passenger airbag on all models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR. Those of you carting children in rear-facing safety seats need not worry how you'll load the kiddies into the 1997 C/K. A switch disables the passenger airbag when desirable. Also new this year is Electronic Variable Orifice steering, which reduces low-speed steering effort. Automatic transmissions receive refinements that result in smoother shifts and improved efficiency. The heavy-duty manual transmission offers better shift feel, reduced noise, and quicker response.

Three new paint colors are offered for 1997. The optional third door for extended cab models will be more widely available this year. K1500 models benefit from a tighter turning radius, which should improve off-road maneuvering. An alternative fuel version of the Vortec 5700 V-8 is newly available, but to get it consumers must order a C2500 Regular Cab Longbed equipped with 8,600 lb. GVWR, a 3.73 rear axle ratio, and an automatic transmission.

Four-wheel anti-lock braking is standard fare, and models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR have an airbag installed in the steering wheel hub. Correctly fitted, a C/K pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top Silverado trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cargo-bed size, cab design, and Sportside or Fleetside bed styling. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from five engine sizes (including two diesels), and decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. Then, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying--they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind truck.

1997 Highlights

On trucks under 8,600 pounds GVWR, the passenger airbag can be deactivated when a rear-facing child safety seat is installed. Low-speed steering effort is reduced this year, and a refined transmission fluid pump results in smoother shifts. An alternative fuel version of the Vortec 5700 is available, but only on a specific model. K1500's get a tighter turning radius, and three new colors debut. The third door option will be more widely available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

5(25%)
4(50%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exactly what I was looking for!
Rod,07/23/2008
I found it this spring in a used private deal and consider myself lucky. It is now about 11 years old with 200,000 km on odometer, with perfect body shape, and pretty good interior. I do not need a 4x4 diesel HD 3/4T (far too expensive to purchase, too large, too tall, higher operating and maintenance costs, etc.), but I do need to be able to pull my 7900# (gross) travel trailer and family safely on the highway. This has a 350 (5.7L) engine, rated to pull a 8000# hitch travel trailer, and has a payload capacity about 2200#, which suits my needs perfect. Too many people overload their 1/2 tons pulling a trailer or buy something far more than they need.
USEFUL
Nick Arceneaux,03/02/2005
This is the most reliable truck I ever have driven, it withstands extreme abuse on a daily basis and I have only had to change a clutch and a fuel pump. It is easy to work on, I have done all repairs except the clutch changing, and it is a good truck to teach people how to drive a standard.
7 Years of Great Service
Mr. Safety,01/04/2004
During the 7 years I've owned the truck, I never had a major equipment failure. The only cons were the tires (Continental General Ameri 500) wore out and cracked @ 24,000 miles. The front brake pads were toast at 27,000 miles, which inturn ate my front rotors. The rear shoes show little sign of wear at 45,000 miles. The body looks as good as the day I bought it, thanks to Zimoyl wax, but New England winters are hard on Detroit iron and I am trading it before cancer sets in (which is always terminal from the copious amounts of salt used on our highways). And yes, I am buying the same truck in a 2004 model.
Quality Built
Steve,01/09/2008
I purchased my PU new and have had few problems. I have had to replace the intake manifold gasket and that is about all. As with any vehicle, owners must pop the hood once in awhile and inspect. I replace the serpentine belt every 20000 and inspect all pulleys. I have alway used synthetic oil in the engine, transmission and rear end. I grease all zerks every 5000 miles. After vehicle was purchase I installed a complete 5000 lb air lift system on it. This is a must if you are going to be hauling or towing large loads. Bottom line is perform routine preventive maintenance unless you enjoy being stranded along the highway.
See all 8 reviews of the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series

Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview

The Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

Can't find a used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,384.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,100.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,453.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series lease specials

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles