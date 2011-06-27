1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review
List Price Estimate
$756 - $1,590
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.Chevy boasts it is the first automaker to offer a turbodiesel engine option in a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 8,500 pounds.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front-end styling.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
kazumjr@cs.com,11/08/2003
I have 99,000 miles on this truck and it has never failed me once. This truck is very comfortable inside and looks great. My alternator went bad but my voltometer guage showed this problem, so I was able to fix it before my battery went dead. I would recomment this truck to anyone.
Eohipus,05/06/2002
This is a very good utility vehicle as well as a very comfortable touring vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at 125,000 miles and put 50,000 miles without any extensive repair other than repair caused by driveing style/wear & tear. The 7.0 liter engine is strong in the Lower gears, but found wanting in accelleration in the higher gears.
Jeff,11/17/2009
We first bought the truck as a secondary vehicle to tow our 24 ft. boat and to haul other things. Little did we know, that we would have it this long! 156,500 miles later, it's still going strong! Our 16 year old son now drives it full time. But unfortunately, we will be selling it soon because of the lack of modern safety features.
tom r,07/27/2002
It,s been very reliable till it hit 90,000 miles. The trans went and cost me $2,300 to repair.
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
