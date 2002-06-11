Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8-engine lineup, familiar sheetmetal, no-nonsense interior design.
- Decade-old technology in a marketplace with more modern selections available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid workhorse pickup, but the old design pales next to its more modern competition.
Vehicle overview
General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-three-quarter- and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice-versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.
Most truck lovers know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is in showrooms. Dubbed Silverado, this model is currently available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following next year. So it's not surprising that no changes are on tap for the carryover 2000 heavy-duty C/K Series pickup. In fact, only a single exterior paint color change, from Meadow Green to Emerald Green, separates these new C/Ks from the 1999 versions.
Four-wheel antilock braking is standard fare. Correctly fitted, a C/K Series pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top LS trim package is specified.
When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cab design, and short box or long box cargo-bed size. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from three different engines (including a diesel), and then decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. After that, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.
We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying, they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind heavy-duty truck.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
- towing
- appearance
- road noise
- engine
- off-roading
- value
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- ride quality
- sound system
- transmission
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- visibility
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.
I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.
I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto.
This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 2500 Series
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|N/A
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab SB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|N/A
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|LS 4dr Crew Cab SB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|N/A
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|N/A
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series a good car?
Is the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series reliable?
Is the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?
The least-expensive 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?
More about the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview
The Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 C/K 2500 Series 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 C/K 2500 Series.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 C/K 2500 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?
Which 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Serieses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.
Can't find a new 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,848.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,335.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles