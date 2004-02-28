Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,583 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
CLASSIC CHEVY SILVERADO 2500 HD, FULLY SERVICED, **ONLY 111,583 MILES** LOCAL UTAH CAR, SPRAY-IN BED-LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER SEAT, 1997 CHEVY SILVERADO EXTENDED CAB 2500, 6 PASSENGER, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, NON SMOKER, CLEAN TITLE, USED, 8 CYLINDER 5.7L RED WITH GRAY CLOTH, PRICE $12,900, ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 8010 SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29R5VE238250
Stock: VE238250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 2dr HD Reg Cab 131.5 WB C6P features a 5.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Blue interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC24R9VZ137905
Stock: EYC-137905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2019
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$3,495
Sid Dillon Ford Ceresco - Ceresco / Nebraska
This Chevrolet C/K 2500 has a powerful Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine powering this Automatic transmission. PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: Cheyenne decor, PAINTED REAR STEP BUMPER, LT245/75R16E ALL-SEASON SBR BSW SPARE TIRE (STD).*This Chevrolet C/K 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *LT245/75R16E ALL-SEASON SBR BSW REAR TIRES (STD), LT245/75R16E ALL-SEASON SBR BSW FRONT TIRES (STD), HD AUXILIARY TRANSMISSION COOLING SYSTEM (provides an air-to-oil cooling system), HD 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: HD aux trans oil cooler, brake/trans shift interlock, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT BENCH SEAT (STD) (w/YE9 Decor & __D or __2 Seat Trim-inc: center fold-down storage armrest w/coin holder/map net/writing board, pwr lumbars, storage pockets behind seat), AIR CONDITIONING NOT DESIRED, 8600# GVWR (4250 front/6000 rear), springs (4250 front/6084 rear), axles (4250 front/ 6000 rear) (STD), 5.7L (350) HD SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), 3.73 AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *Stop by Sid Dillon Ford Wahoo located at 257 West A St, Wahoo, NE 68066 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Ford in Wahoo is your local Ford Dealer. We are located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. Repair your PowerStroke Diesel at Sid Dillon Service in Wahoo, we also offer free car wash and vacuum with every service. Contact an Internet Specialist (402)443-4240 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK24R8VZ121505
Stock: 9K360A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 249,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,660
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW, LOW PRICE! Come see this 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 4-WHEEL DRIVE EXTENDED CAB. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine. This C/K 2500 has the following options: Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Chrome front bumper. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK29R9WE142431
Stock: W3108C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 66,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Dan Hemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sidney / Ohio
Snow Plow Hiniker System, Locally Owned by One Owner for 16 Years! Only 66K Miles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK24R4WZ194565
Stock: P3520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 64,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,337
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
4WD. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 2D Reg Cab/Chassis 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 4WD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGK24R0WZ180503
Stock: P7814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 221,403 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete., , 12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,Front Disc Brakes,Rear Wheel Drive,V8 Cyl. Engine,Gas,-,Power Steering,Tires - Front, All-Season,Steel Wheels,Intermittent Wipers, 12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,Front Disc Brakes,Rear Wheel Drive,V8 Cyl. Engine,Gas,-,Power Steering,Tires - Front All-Season,Steel Wheels,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGC24R5WZ127258
Stock: 24844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Macke Motors - Lake City / Iowa
New Arrival.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCFC24Z1LE216534
Stock: 28479B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
- 5(50%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(20%)