Here Are the Cars That Won't Live to See 2026

Vehicles come, vehicles go. Such is the nature of the auto business in an increasingly murky economic environment. Of these vehicles that won’t have a 2026 model year, some are being replaced by electric versions, others are bowing out due to plant retooling, and many of the rest have been suffering slow sales for longer than the eight months of 2025. Here’s a list of the vehicles we won’t see after the new year.

Acura TLX

The Acura TLX was introduced more than a decade ago to replace the medium-large TL sedan. Sales were never epic, but it did build some special editions that matched up to German rivals in both looks and performance. However, last year only about 7,500 TLXes found new homes, leading to its cancellation.

Audi A4, S4

The Audi A4 name is going away for now, as is the sportier S4 badge. For the moment, the new A5 and S5 (which used to be a coupe and is now a liftback with four doors) will serve as Audi's main compact sedan offering. The A4 name may return, however, as an entirely new fully electric model.