- There are already quite a few cars that won't make it to next year.
- Some vehicles just lose variants and not the entire model range.
- Others overstayed their welcome.
Here Are the Cars That Won't Live to See 2026
It’s more than just sedans getting the ax this year
Vehicles come, vehicles go. Such is the nature of the auto business in an increasingly murky economic environment. Of these vehicles that won’t have a 2026 model year, some are being replaced by electric versions, others are bowing out due to plant retooling, and many of the rest have been suffering slow sales for longer than the eight months of 2025. Here’s a list of the vehicles we won’t see after the new year.
Acura TLX
The Acura TLX was introduced more than a decade ago to replace the medium-large TL sedan. Sales were never epic, but it did build some special editions that matched up to German rivals in both looks and performance. However, last year only about 7,500 TLXes found new homes, leading to its cancellation.
Audi A4, S4
The Audi A4 name is going away for now, as is the sportier S4 badge. For the moment, the new A5 and S5 (which used to be a coupe and is now a liftback with four doors) will serve as Audi's main compact sedan offering. The A4 name may return, however, as an entirely new fully electric model.
BMW M8 Coupe
Only the high-performance M8 Coupe will be discontinued for 2026, though reports say the rest of the 8 Series lineup is also not long for this world. BMW says buyers can still get the four-door M8s, as well as non-M8s into 2026.
BMW XM
Like the 8 Series, only the base model of the hybrid XM SUV will be discontinued. The deletion of the 644-horsepower model will leave just the Label trim making 738 hp with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Last year, BMW sold 1,974 XMs in America, moving fewer examples than the Z4 roadster.
BMW X4
The curved-roof BMW X4 will be taken out of production at the company’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The company made large investments at the location with plans to build the X3 there until at least 2031. The company also said it would produce six electric models based on the Neue Klasse platform at the site by 2030, and that doesn't leave much room for the now-dead X4.
Cadillac XT6
Cadillac is ending production of the XT6 in 2025 after just one generation. It is essentially being replaced by the similarly sized three-row electric Vistiq SUV, both of which are built at the company’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, facility. The XT6 lagged behind the Escalade, Lyriq, XT5 and XT4 in sales and lasted just six model years.
Ford Escape
The Kentucky-based plant where the Ford Escape (and Lincoln Corsair) is built will be retooled to produce a new midsize electric pickup, part of the company’s investment at its plant in Louisville. The Escape was Ford’s second-best seller and has seen an increase in year-over-year sales in 2025, making the discontinuation even more of a surprise. If you want a compact Ford crossover, a Bronco Sport is now your best option.
Lincoln Corsair
For the same reason, the Lincoln Corsair won’t see another model year as it too is built in Kentucky and will be replaced by new electric models. This year Corsair sales have been growing, but not as fast as sales of its rivals. Inventory is expected to last into 2026, but don't expect there to be too many to pick from as time goes on.
Genesis Electrified G80
Genesis says because it "remains flexible as [it adapts] to ever-changing consumer needs and market conditions," it will discontinue the Electrified G80 sedan. Thankfully the excellent gasoline version will remain. Sedan sales haven't been as strong as SUV sales for years, and electric ones are no exception.
Infiniti QX50, QX55
Infiniti has no direct replacements planned for the QX50 and QX55, though its QX60 is only slightly larger and does fill the gap left by the two dying SUVs in a number of ways. Infiniti says it's shifting its focus to that model and the full-size and recently revamped QX80.
Lexus RC
The RC has been on sale for about 10 years with varied success, but it always reminded us that Toyota and Lexus have an admirable selection of sport coupes on offer. Luxury brand Lexus finished out the run with the RC F Final edition wearing special tires and wheels and getting unique tuning for the engine and limited-slip differential. As much as we loved its 5.0-liter V8, the writing had been on the wall for the RC and RC F for a while.
Mercedes-Benz EQB
The EQB was an old gas-powered SUV that was converted into an EV and then stuffed with three rows of seats. Frankly, the model never really impressed. After 2025, the model is done in the United States, soon to be replaced by the more regularly named GLB.
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman
The spectacular Boxster and Cayman, now known as the 718 siblings, were the least expensive way to get into a Porsche sports car. Now they’re both going away in October to make room for electric models. Gasoline 718s were already discontinued in Europe. The demise of these two-seaters marks the end of an era for the brand from Stuttgart. There's little doubt they're going to be dearly missed.
Volvo S90
Sales of the S90 have been dropping for years, with the brand moving just over 1,000 models in 2024; hence, it will not live on to the 2026 model year. Volvo recently debuted a fully electric sedan called the ES90 that will serve as the age-old S90's replacement.