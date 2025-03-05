2026 Volvo ES90 First Look: It's a Sedan, It's a Hatchback and It's Electric

The 2026 Volvo ES90 is a genre-bending sedan-hatchback-SUV-ish thing that boasts a fully electric powertrain, Google-based tech and a quiet, swanky interior. In fact, Volvo says the ES90 will have its quietest cabin yet — a claim we look forward to verifying while silently wafting down our test track.

What is the ES90?

Essentially, it's Volvo's EX90 SUV squished down into a lower-slung sedan shape. It's still got more ground clearance than the average sedan and uses a liftback style hatch instead of a traditional trunk. It's taller and more functional than, say, a Volvo S90. The ES90 is closer in form to something like the new Toyota Crown.

Despite riding on the same basic structure as the EX90 SUV, the ES90 sedan has one major difference: 800-volt electrical architecture. Two battery sizes will be available — 92 kWh and 106 kWh (88 kWh and 102 kWh usable, respectively) — and the latter can be charged at a maximum of 350 kW. Not that the base model can't charge rapidly, of course; Volvo says the standard ES90 boasts 300-kW charging power.