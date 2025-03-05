- The ES90 sedan is Volvo's newest electric car.
- It features 800-volt electrical architecture for super fast charging.
- Google-based tech adorns the cabin, and a hatchback adds functionality.
2026 Volvo ES90 First Look: It's a Sedan, It's a Hatchback and It's Electric
Volvo's new ES90 four-door builds on the EX90 SUV's electrical architecture
The 2026 Volvo ES90 is a genre-bending sedan-hatchback-SUV-ish thing that boasts a fully electric powertrain, Google-based tech and a quiet, swanky interior. In fact, Volvo says the ES90 will have its quietest cabin yet — a claim we look forward to verifying while silently wafting down our test track.
What is the ES90?
Essentially, it's Volvo's EX90 SUV squished down into a lower-slung sedan shape. It's still got more ground clearance than the average sedan and uses a liftback style hatch instead of a traditional trunk. It's taller and more functional than, say, a Volvo S90. The ES90 is closer in form to something like the new Toyota Crown.
Despite riding on the same basic structure as the EX90 SUV, the ES90 sedan has one major difference: 800-volt electrical architecture. Two battery sizes will be available — 92 kWh and 106 kWh (88 kWh and 102 kWh usable, respectively) — and the latter can be charged at a maximum of 350 kW. Not that the base model can't charge rapidly, of course; Volvo says the standard ES90 boasts 300-kW charging power.
Quick and powerful
The smaller 92-kWh battery is only available on the rear-wheel-drive single-motor ES90. This version produces 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, and Volvo estimates a 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds.
There are two dual-motor ES90 models — the Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance — both of which use the 106-kWh battery pack. The former version produces a healthy 442 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque, while the latter ups those figures to a seemingly unnecessary 670 hp and 635 lb-ft, enough to get the ES90 Performance to 60 mph in a Volvo-estimated 3.9 seconds. That's freakin' quick for a big sedan.
As for driving range, that number is still TBD. Volvo claims the Twin Motor versions will go 700 kilometers (435 miles) on the European WLTP cycle, but those numbers are always, shall we say, optimistic. We look forward to putting the ES90 through the official Edmunds EV Range Test. It'll certainly be a comfy-quiet test.
Google-based cabin tech
The ES90's front cabin should look familiar to anyone who's been in the EX90. There's a 14.5-inch center tablet running all of the car's infotainment features, and it's where you'll find the brunt of the vehicle settings. Thankfully, there's also a 9-inch gauge cluster so not everything is housed in the center screen, and a large head-up display projects useful info onto the windshield, as well.
Volvo continues to use the Google built-in software suite, with things like Google Assistant, Maps, Waze and a bunch of other stuff in the Play store. The ES90 also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a surround-view camera system, and a full suite of driver assistance tech, which even has lidar support — hence the little bump on the sedan's roof.
Backseat riders will have access to two individual chairs that recline and can be heated or cooled. Don't need the back seats? That's fine; fold 'em flat and there's a maximum of 44.4 cubic feet of cargo space thanks to the ES90's hatchback design.
Pricing and availability
The ES90 is available to order now in other countries around the world and should come to the U.S. in late 2025 or early 2026. Pricing is still unknown, but don't expect it to be cheap. The new EX90 SUV starts at $80,000. The ES90 will likely cost about the same.