The 10 Coolest Cars at the Quail During Monterey Car Week

Ah, the Quail. Every year, it’s the event I look forward to most. Set on the golf course at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California, the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (to use its official name), is generally regarded as the peak event of Monterey Car Week, with guests clamoring for multi-thousand-dollar tickets right up until the last moment. Given the gourmet food and copious amounts of Champagne and cocktails scattered throughout the event, not to mention the stunning machinery on display, it’s easy to see why the Quail is so popular — and why people are willing to fork over so much money to attend.

While the Quail is always a fun time, this year’s event featured a particularly well-curated selection of vehicles — thanks in large part to the display of 17(!) Ferrari F50s in celebration of the V12 supercar’s 30th anniversary. But even aside from the F50s, there was plenty to love for everyone’s tastes.

10. Lexus Sport Concept

Well, this was a surprise. Lexus shocked us with the debut of the Sport Concept, which looks to be a near-production preview of the brand’s upcoming supercar that’s been spotted in camouflage, most recently completing the hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. The Sport Concept looks fantastic, with classic sports car proportions and beautiful detailing. Some elements of the design will have to be toned down for production, but if the completed vehicle really does look like this, we’ll be very pleased.