Tested: 2025 Nissan Murano Is Better With Fewer Cylinders

The new engine makes a bit less power than last year — 241 horsepower vs. 260 horsepower for the V6 — but torque output is up to 260 lb-ft, an increase of 20 lb-ft over the V6. Despite the reduction in cylinder count, the EPA's combined fuel economy rating disappointingly remains the same as before at 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway) with either front- or all-wheel drive. I'm not saying the new engine is an unwelcome change, but don't expect an improvement in fuel economy.

What I did see was an improvement in performance. Our test car was a loaded Murano Platinum, which is great as the last Murano we tested was also a loaded Platinum trim. This test vehicle was exactly 300 pounds heavier than that last one (4,388 pounds vs. 4,088 pounds), but it proved to be significantly quicker anyway. The new Murano sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, 0.7 second quicker than the last Murano that graced our test track. The new Murano's quarter-mile time of 15.5 seconds at 90.9 mph is half a second better.