- The Nissan Murano is all-new for 2025, with new styling, new tech and a new turbocharged engine.
- At the Edmunds test track, the Murano performed better than ever but failed to excite.
- On the street, the Murano proved to be both comfortable and practical, if a bit boring.
Tested: 2025 Nissan Murano Is Better With Fewer Cylinders
Nissan's alternative midsizer glows up and gets quicker
After a decade in dealer showrooms, the Nissan Murano gets a full redesign for 2025. The midsize Murano has always stood out in Nissan's lineup, with unique styling and a more premium feel both inside and out than other Nissan SUVs like the Rogue or Pathfinder. The updated 2025 model carries on its predecessor's legacy. It's a midsize crossover that slots in the middle of Nissan's lineup in terms of size but near the top when it comes to price.
Subtracting cylinders, adding speed
In addition to updated styling, new and enhanced driver aids, and improved in-car tech, the Murano has a new powertrain under its hood. Gone is the 3.5-liter V6 and continuously variable transmission, a pairing that's powered the Murano since the original model debuted in 2002. In its place is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The new engine makes a bit less power than last year — 241 horsepower vs. 260 horsepower for the V6 — but torque output is up to 260 lb-ft, an increase of 20 lb-ft over the V6. Despite the reduction in cylinder count, the EPA's combined fuel economy rating disappointingly remains the same as before at 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway) with either front- or all-wheel drive. I'm not saying the new engine is an unwelcome change, but don't expect an improvement in fuel economy.
What I did see was an improvement in performance. Our test car was a loaded Murano Platinum, which is great as the last Murano we tested was also a loaded Platinum trim. This test vehicle was exactly 300 pounds heavier than that last one (4,388 pounds vs. 4,088 pounds), but it proved to be significantly quicker anyway. The new Murano sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, 0.7 second quicker than the last Murano that graced our test track. The new Murano's quarter-mile time of 15.5 seconds at 90.9 mph is half a second better.
Tested: 2025 Nissan Murano Platinum vs. 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum
2025 Nissan Murano Platinum
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum
|Engine
|2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4
|3.5-liter V6
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|Continuously variable automatic
|Power
|241 hp
|260 hp
|Torque
|260 lb-ft
|240 lb-ft
|Weight
|4,388 pounds
|4,088 pounds
|0-60 mph
|7.4 seconds
|8.1 seconds
|Quarter-mile
|15.5 seconds @ 90.9 mph
|16.0 seconds @ 90.0 mph
|60-0 braking
|130 feet
|124 feet
|Skidpad
|0.83 g
|0.83 g
|Price as tested
|$53,950
|$46,420
Panic-braking performance was marginally worse than the last Murano's, with stops from 60 mph taking about 130 feet. Lateral grip on our 200-foot skidpad was exactly the same as before, with the Nissan pulling an average of 0.83 g. The Murano is tuned for comfort and leans in corners, but it doesn't feel sloppy or overly soft.
Relaxed on the road
I love testing cars, but the Edmunds test track isn't a place where the new Murano comes good. This Nissan is much more at home on my Southern California commute. The new powertrain is smooth and offers decent power. It won't knock your socks off, but it never feels slow. The new transmission and increase in torque improve overall drivability compared to the last Murano, and having real gears in the transmission means the engine drones less than before. The suspension might make the Murano lean in fast corners, but it soaks up bumps reasonably well.
While it's not on par with true luxury SUVs inside, the Murano's interior looks more upscale than you might expect from a Nissan. The seats in particular are real standouts, offering good support and padding. The rear outboard seats get the same treatment, and the upholstery in our Platinum model is nice, too, with a quilted pattern that really enhances the overall feel.
The Murano's biggest issue is its price. A base front-wheel-drive Murano SV starts at $41,860, including destination. That's more than the three-row Rogue and Pathfinder. The top-of-the-line Platinum trim starts at around $50,000. With a handful of options and accessories, the as-tested price came in at $53,950. That's right in the mix with many luxury cars, including the 2025 BMW X3 we just added to our One-Year Road Test garage.