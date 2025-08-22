Cadillac Optiq EV Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

Removing the cargo cover let me move things around and free up enough space for the Edmunds Golf Classic Bag and a second duffel bag (blue) that has the same dimensions as the Fancy Bag. That's all she wrote.

This result largely echoes the cargo volume numbers of GM's various electric SUVs, which isn't surprising since we're talking about the same manufacturer providing the same specs and no weird trunk space. The Optiq seems to be the worst, but only a teensy bit so compared to the Equinox and Blazer EVs. They're so close, though, that if I had done all the tests at the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if they were effectively equal. The Lyriq, on the other hand, was considerably larger. Good! It should be — it's a bigger, more expensive vehicle.

In the luxury realm, this result smokes the Audi Q4 E-tron (all standard bags, no extra duffels), but then gets smoked by the Mercedes-Benz EQB. (Perhaps the only reason to get an EQB is that the cargo area is ginormous.) This result is also pretty much identical to the Kia EV6 and superior to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

It also beats the Kia Niro EV (by the equivalent of the Edmunds duffel bag), which is notable since my wife effectively traded hers in for ... a Cadillac Optiq. She was positively overjoyed when I told her she successfully upgraded in terms of cargo test results. OK, "overjoyed" might be an exaggeration. "Whelmed" is probably more accurate.