- We test both the automatic and manual versions of the BMW M2.
- One car is quicker, but the other is more fun.
- Both cars start just under $70,000; the automatic transmission is a no-cost option.
Tested: Is the BMW M2 Better With a Manual or Automatic?
Here's how the BMW M2 did at our test track with both transmissions
Christmas came early to the Edmunds test track — don't these Java Green and Vegas Red BMW M2s make a festive pair? We've already waxed poetic about the former M2 with its six-speed manual transmission, but now it's time to see how its performance stacks up to a car fitted with BMW's optional eight-speed automatic.
The automatic is quicker
As you can see in the chart below, the automatic transmission's advantage is clear when it comes to acceleration. Both cars make the same 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine, but with the automatic, the M2 can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, compared to 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual.
Interestingly, both cars recorded a 1.9-second time from 0 to 30 mph, proving it's not the initial launch and having to dump the clutch that affects the manual M2's time. Instead, the automatic M2 pulled away as speeds increased. It did 0-45 mph in 2.9 seconds; the manual car did the same run in 3.2.
With the automatic gearbox, the BMW M2 ran the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds with a 120.1-mph trap speed. The manual M2, meanwhile, took 12.2 seconds at 117.4 mph. This is proof that the automatic transmission can shift smoother and quicker than a human — in an M2 coupe, anyway.
Edmunds test results
2025 BMW M2 Automatic
2025 BMW M2 Manual
|Weight
|3,802 pounds
|3,748 pounds
|0-30 mph
|1.9 seconds
|1.9 seconds
|0-45 mph
|2.9 seconds
|3.2 seconds
|0-60 mph
|3.9 seconds
|4.3 seconds
|0-75 mph
|5.3 seconds
|6.0 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.8 seconds @ 120.1 mph
|12.2 seconds @ 117.4 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|104 feet
|113 feet
|Lateral acceleration (200-foot skidpad)
|1.03 g
|1.07 g
The manual is more fun
Our pair of M2s showed notable discrepancies on our 200-foot skidpad, with the manual car pulling 1.07 g compared to the automatic's 1.03 g. The transmission has nothing to do with this, really — chalk it up to the automatic being tested on a warmer day, and with more, uh, "seasoned" tires.
Where the manual makes up ground, however, is in the general fun-to-drive involvement factor. As good as the automatic transmission is, the M2 is a car that begs to be stirred with a stick.
"While the automatic M2 might be quicker, of the two available transmissions, I prefer the BMW's six-speed manual," noted vehicle test editor Reese Counts. "For me, a car like the M2 is all about feel and engagement, not out-and-out lap times, and I always have more fun when I can row through gears on my own. There's nothing wrong with the automatic ... but all things being equal, I'm sticking with the manual transmission."