Tested: Is the BMW M2 Better With a Manual or Automatic?

The manual is more fun

Our pair of M2s showed notable discrepancies on our 200-foot skidpad, with the manual car pulling 1.07 g compared to the automatic's 1.03 g. The transmission has nothing to do with this, really — chalk it up to the automatic being tested on a warmer day, and with more, uh, "seasoned" tires.

Where the manual makes up ground, however, is in the general fun-to-drive involvement factor. As good as the automatic transmission is, the M2 is a car that begs to be stirred with a stick.

"While the automatic M2 might be quicker, of the two available transmissions, I prefer the BMW's six-speed manual," noted vehicle test editor Reese Counts. "For me, a car like the M2 is all about feel and engagement, not out-and-out lap times, and I always have more fun when I can row through gears on my own. There's nothing wrong with the automatic ... but all things being equal, I'm sticking with the manual transmission."