- The Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair small SUVs will go out of production later this year.
- The Kentucky-based plant where the two SUVs are built will be retooled to produce a new midsize electric pickup.
- Ford says it'll have enough Escape and Corsair stock to keep selling them "well into 2026."
Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair Will Die Later This Year
Ford's Louisville, Kentucky, plant will be retooled to build a new $30K midsize EV truck
Earlier today, Ford announced it'll build a new midsize electric truck, which is expected to launch in 2027 and cost around $30,000. That's great news for buyers who want to bring an affordable EV pickup into their lives. But it's bad news for the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair.
Ford's new EV pickup is part of a $5 billion investment, part of which will go toward retooling the company's production facility in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Escape and Corsair are currently built. The Louisville plant will be home to Ford's new Universal EV Production System, which will simplify the assembly of vehicles built on the company's new electric vehicle architecture.
"Production will stop for Escape and Corsair later this year when we start retooling the plant," a Ford spokesperson said.
That said, buyers looking to get their hands on an Escape or Corsair still have some time. "We're going to have enough inventory to sell Escape and Corsair well into 2026," the spokesperson said, so dealer inventory levels should still be relatively high for the foreseeable future.
This is quite a pivot, considering the Escape was Ford's second-best-selling SUV last year, and the Corsair is the cheapest point of entry into the Lincoln luxury brand. Here's hoping it pays off in the long run.