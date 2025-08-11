"Production will stop for Escape and Corsair later this year when we start retooling the plant," a Ford spokesperson said.

That said, buyers looking to get their hands on an Escape or Corsair still have some time. "We're going to have enough inventory to sell Escape and Corsair well into 2026," the spokesperson said, so dealer inventory levels should still be relatively high for the foreseeable future.

This is quite a pivot, considering the Escape was Ford's second-best-selling SUV last year, and the Corsair is the cheapest point of entry into the Lincoln luxury brand. Here's hoping it pays off in the long run.