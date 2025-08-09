Everyone loves a hot hatch, and here at Edmunds, that holds true. So when we get a chance to test one, you can bet we get excited. However, when this 2025 Volkswagen Golf GT showed up for evaluation, we were a bit less thrilled than usual. That's because beginning with the 2025 model year, the GTI is no longer offered with a manual transmission. Still, we took it around the Edmunds test track to see how it does.

Volkswagen has discontinued the six-speed manual transmission that was previously offered in the GTI and Golf R, leaving only the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is mated to the punchy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Even without the manual transmission, the GTI still delivers a fun driving experience.