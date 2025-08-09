- The Volkswagen Golf GTI still delivers a fun driving experience.
- Starting this year, customers can no longer opt for a manual transmission.
- Overall, the GTI is better for 2025, but no stick shift means less thrills.
TESTED: 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Soldiers On Without a Manual Option
There’s a lot we love about the 2025 GTI, but it's less fun with only two pedals
Everyone loves a hot hatch, and here at Edmunds, that holds true. So when we get a chance to test one, you can bet we get excited. However, when this 2025 Volkswagen Golf GT showed up for evaluation, we were a bit less thrilled than usual. That's because beginning with the 2025 model year, the GTI is no longer offered with a manual transmission. Still, we took it around the Edmunds test track to see how it does.
Volkswagen has discontinued the six-speed manual transmission that was previously offered in the GTI and Golf R, leaving only the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is mated to the punchy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Even without the manual transmission, the GTI still delivers a fun driving experience.
Exploring the GTI’s limits
One thing we really like about the GTI is that you can easily push the car to its limits without losing control. Part of it has to do with the car not having insane power, but it's more a testament to how dialed in the car is. The Autobahn trim we evaluated included summer performance tires that helped with grip during our skidpad test. The GTI produced 0.95 g of lateral acceleration, which is not bad, but not on par with competitors like the Toyota GR86 or the Hyundai Elantra N.
2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI
2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.0L inline-four
|Transmission
|seven-speed dual-clutch
|Power
|241 hp
|Torque
|273 lb-ft
|Driveline
|FWD
|Weight
|3,290 pounds
|0-60 mph
|6.1 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.2 seconds @ 100.5 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|114 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.95 g
|Price as tested
|$42,295
On the acceleration straight, the GTI reached 60 mph from a standstill in 6.1 seconds and crossed the quarter mile in 14.2 seconds at 100.5 mph. That's slower than a GR Corolla automatic in both metrics. The price tag of the GTI Autobahn starts at around $42K, so if you’re exclusively looking for the quickest and fastest contender, your money will go further with a Hyundai Elantra N or the Toyota, both of which have more power.
On the handling course, the GTI felt as entertaining as ever. The car feels right at home on our tight test circuit, offering some understeer, but nothing you can't easily overcome. Despite being front-wheel-drive, the front end never felt uncontrollable during aggressive cornering. The GTI's Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive chassis control system, in conjunction with the torque-vectoring front differential, really keeps the VW grounded and agile throughout every corner.
Do we still want the manual transmission?
Of course we do. What kind of question is that? Although it's no secret that the demand for a stick shift car is declining at a sad and steady rate, it is also not a secret that a manual makes a sports car more fun, and it's still a desirable option for automotive enthusiasts. That's why the GR Corolla, Elantra N, and more expensive options like the Honda Civic Type R still offer one.
In the DCT, we experienced smooth shifts during daily commutes, and even during hard accelerations, the shifts were seamless. We also have no complaints about changing gears manually via the paddle shifters. So, even though we like the automatic transmission, we are still disappointed to see the manual bow out.