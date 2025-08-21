2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Jeep Cherokee vs. Honda CR-V: Hybrid SUVs Compared

The Cherokee splits the difference between the two. It feels larger than the RAV4 but isn't as cavernous as the CR-V when it comes to room for passengers. The Jeep also slightly lags behind the CR-V when it comes to cargo room. While the Honda has 36.3 cubic feet of space to use, the Jeep runs it close with 33.6 cubic feet of free air. Toyota hasn't released its cargo space figures yet, but the last RAV4 had 37.5 cubes to work with, and the new one will likely come very close to matching that figure.

The Jeep has a set of large screens — one for the driver and one for the central touchscreen — and both are snappy to respond and easy to read. The materials used on the seats feel nice and comfortable, but the leathers on the doors and dash aren't quite as nice to touch. It's safe to say we need more time in all three SUVs to declare a clear winner, but one thing's for sure: If you need space for passengers and cargo, the Honda's a fan favorite.

Safety equipment

The 2026 RAV4 Hybrid will be the first to get version 4.0 of Toyota's Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems. Toyota hasn't told us exactly what 4.0 will come with, but we expect everything from the previous RAV4. That car came with features like pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, road-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind-spot detection.

Honda Sensing is standard on all hybrid CR-Vs. Some of the highlights of the safety system are pre-collision braking, lane keeping assistance, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, road-sign recognition and blind-spot monitoring.