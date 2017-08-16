Overall rating 7.6 / 10

With a smooth driving character and poise to match its chiseled looks, the 2018 Cadillac XT5 builds on the success of the brand's previous small crossover SUV, the SRX. The XT5, now in its second year of production, is an all-new, ground-up overhaul.

The XT5 is longer than its predecessor and yields more rear-seat legroom, but it's also lighter and more fuel-efficient. On the road, the XT5 feels confident and reassuring whether pointed straight ahead over long highway miles or turning quickly on winding roads. All-wheel drive is optional, but it's meant more for inclement-weather driving than any kind of off-road adventuring. An available towing package enables the XT5 to pull up to 3,500 pounds behind it.

Although the XT5 cuts a handsome figure, we've found in our testing that it doesn't excel in any particular area. The V6 engine, which is the only engine Cadillac offers, won't wow you with its performance or fuel economy, while some interior design choices impede ease of use and visibility.

The XT5 is in the mix with other crossovers you might consider. It offers more cargo space and a more attractive price than the Lexus RX 350, but less passenger and cargo room than the Lincoln MKX. The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class are all a bit smaller but typically offer better fuel economy and a broader range of engines. Still, with its distinctive styling, spacious interior and a pleasant ride and drive, the Cadillac XT5 merits a close look.