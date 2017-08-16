  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(25)
2018 Cadillac XT5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Combines a soft, pleasant ride with tight, controlled handling
  • Interior space is generous
  • Only offers one engine
  • most rivals offer two or more
  • Tech interface frustrates with clunky voice controls and gimmicks
  • Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out the back
Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?

The XT5 base model comes with a nice complement of essential features and luxuries, but we say spend the extra money for the Luxury trim. It comes with heated seats, leather, a sunroof, basic driver aids, and several options you might like but can't get on the base trim. The Premium Luxury trim costs a lot more, but it's not a substantial upgrade. The adaptive suspension and additional driver assistance features are nice, but the 20-inch wheels, nice as they look, contribute to a rougher ride than the Luxury trim's smaller wheels.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

With a smooth driving character and poise to match its chiseled looks, the 2018 Cadillac XT5 builds on the success of the brand's previous small crossover SUV, the SRX. The XT5, now in its second year of production, is an all-new, ground-up overhaul.

The XT5 is longer than its predecessor and yields more rear-seat legroom, but it's also lighter and more fuel-efficient. On the road, the XT5 feels confident and reassuring whether pointed straight ahead over long highway miles or turning quickly on winding roads. All-wheel drive is optional, but it's meant more for inclement-weather driving than any kind of off-road adventuring. An available towing package enables the XT5 to pull up to 3,500 pounds behind it.

Although the XT5 cuts a handsome figure, we've found in our testing that it doesn't excel in any particular area. The V6 engine, which is the only engine Cadillac offers, won't wow you with its performance or fuel economy, while some interior design choices impede ease of use and visibility.

The XT5 is in the mix with other crossovers you might consider. It offers more cargo space and a more attractive price than the Lexus RX 350, but less passenger and cargo room than the Lincoln MKX. The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class are all a bit smaller but typically offer better fuel economy and a broader range of engines. Still, with its distinctive styling, spacious interior and a pleasant ride and drive, the Cadillac XT5 merits a close look.

2018 Cadillac XT5 models

The 2018 Cadillac XT5 is a five-passenger SUV available in four trim levels: XT5 (base), Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum.

A 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard across the lineup. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the base XT5 trim and comes standard on the top Platinum trim.

Highlights of the XT5 base model's standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front passenger seats, a power liftgate with height memory, a 40/20/20-split folding rear seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), keyless ignition and entry, and remote engine start. All-wheel-drive models have heated front seats.

Tech features for the base XT5 include an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, OnStar services (includes a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), four USB ports, wireless device charging, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio.

Luxury trim upgrades include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Available options are ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a navigation system bundled with an upgraded, 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Opting for the navigation and Bose bundle also allows you to replace the standard halogen headlights with LED lamps.

An optional Driver Awareness package for Luxury trims adds automatic high beams, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, pedestrian detection, forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking. The Advanced Security package includes an alarm that senses vehicle movement inside and out, a locking steering column, door lock and latch shields, and locking wheel lugs.

The Premium Luxury trim adds 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension that constantly adjusts to road conditions, ventilated front seats, interior accent lighting, a navigation system, the upgraded Bose sound system, and the features of the Driver Awareness package. Options are three-zone automatic climate control and the Driver Assist package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, an enhanced collision mitigation system and an automatic parking system.

Finally, the Platinum includes most of the previously mentioned standard and optional features, but adds all-wheel drive, unique 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, a hands-free power liftgate, a rear camera mirror (projects a real-time image from a liftgate-mounted camera), a top-view camera system and a head-up display. While the Advanced Security package is standard, the Driver Assist package remains optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The XT5 delivers a confident and reassuring driving experience when it comes to the way it steers, grips the road and brakes to a stop. It's not terribly quick, but the engine and transmission deliver enough sauce to get the job done. But those with a heavy right foot may disagree.

Acceleration

7.0
In routine traffic, the 3.6-liter V6 feels strong enough to accomplish its mission and never comes across as lacking. But it's not a powerhouse like some rivals with turbocharged or supercharged V6s can be. At our test track, the dash to 60 mph took us 6.8 seconds.

Braking

8.5
There's a reassuring steadiness and firmness to the pedal, and brake response is immediate without being jumpy or hard to regulate. At the track, our simulated panic-stop test from 60 mph required 116 feet, which is better than average.

Steering

7.5
It has good straight-ahead stability when cruising the open road. Turn-in response is crisp and immediate, yet the transition from straight ahead is smooth, not darty. But it generally lacks feel and doesn't communicate much to the driver, especially at lower speeds.

Handling

8.5
It feels coordinated and somewhat light on its feet. There isn't much body roll, and it tracks cleanly around corners. It's not the sort of SUV that encourages you to seek out winding roads, but doesn't discourage it either.

Drivability

7.0
Eight-speed transmission shifts smoothly. On the highway, it doesn't hesitate to deliver a downshift when you need to accelerate, but more aggressive drivers might think it lags behind. For them there's a Sport mode. Auto stop-start system has no defeat switch.

Comfort

7.0
The XT5 is suitably comfortable. Seat comfort is a high point, and the ride is smooth, well-mannered and never feels bouncy. But it isn't as quiet as it ought to be, particularly at low speeds around town where engine accessory drive noises are evident.

Seat comfort

8.0
The handsome seats have bolstering in all the right places and allow plenty of adjustments. The padding isn't skimpy, but it's not what we'd call plush.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is nicely controlled and exhibits little float or bounce that would make a vehicle feel less planted on the road. The suspension absorbs most bumps cleanly, but there's only so much a low-profile 20-inch tire can do when it meets an abrupt edge.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Not your grandpa's hushed Cadillac. Wind and road noise is present in moderate amounts, though it's more dispersed than acute. There's a bit of vibration at idle, and at city speeds we noticed more mechanical sounds than expected.

Climate control

7.0
Climate control isn't as responsive as we'd like, and we found ourselves constantly adjusting the temperature settings and vents. The available heated and ventilated seats can be set to turn on automatically.

Interior

7.0
It looks nice and modern at first glance, but the styling priorities reduce control simplicity and compromise outward visibility. And while the XT5 offers generous head- and legroom up front, it does not feel all that spacious across the width of the cabin, particularly at the elbows.

Ease of use

6.5
The gauge numerals are tiny, and the amount of tick marks dense. The center touchscreen and shiny black panel beneath collect fingerprints, and the airflow mode switch is accessible only through the touchscreen. We're not fans of the knobless design approach.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The easily accessible seat height, narrow sills, wide-opening doors and squarish door openings make the front and rear seats equally easy to enter and exit.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is generally accommodating, but the high center console creates a high resting area for elbows. Some taller drivers might wish for a more telescopic steering-column extension and a driver's left footrest that isn't so close.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats offer good head- and legroom, but the cabin feels confined at the elbows due to the high center armrest. There's a good amount of rear leg space, but headroom is tight for 6-footers in the XT5 equipped with the panoramic sunroof.

Visibility

6.0
The cowl is somewhat high, but the view forward and directly to the sides is reasonable. A rising window beltline, thick rear pillar and narrow rear window all add up to a significant rear three-quarter blind spot. All mirrors could also stand to be bigger.

Quality

8.0
The paint looks attractive, and the panel gaps are small. The interior materials are a cut above the old SRX's, with attractive perforated leather and metal accents that have a matte silver finish. The piano black touch points unfortunately show fingerprints and smears.

Utility

7.5
We found the XT5's main cargo hold to be well-shaped and accommodating, though we can't say the same about small-item storage in the front of the cabin. The high point is a hidden purse cubby, but the center console is not nearly as big inside as it appears outside.

Small-item storage

7.0
For all the interior space the center console consumes, you'd think that its storage bin inside would be bigger. The door pockets are kind of small, too. The glovebox is a decent size, and there's a handy purse shelf hidden below the shifter. Two front cupholders, two rear.

Cargo space

8.5
The cargo floor is flat, but the liftover height is higher than that of some competitors. The rear seatbacks fold completely flat via remote levers just inside the hatch, expanding the standard 30 cubic feet of cargo space to 63 cubic feet. The hatch opening height is programmable.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Two pairs of LATCH anchors are hidden in the crack of the seats, a tight fit with no relief to prevent the hooks from scratching the leather. Three top tether anchors are readily accessible. Accommodates two seats in the outboard position or one in the middle.

Towing

7.5
The optional tow package supports 3,500 pounds of towing capacity, which is competitive for crossover SUVs of this size and weight.

Technology

8.0
The touchscreen audio and navigation system seems more responsive than previous iterations, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is transformative. The standard voice controls aren't very compelling, but the system defers to Apple and Android commands if properly synced.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The infotainment system response time is better than before, which makes the logical touchscreen menus flow smoother. But the screen seems small because of all the virtual buttons in the margins. The touch-sensitive volume slider seems like a styling gimmick.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth phone pairing is fairly straightforward. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported and standard. There are two USB jacks and an auxiliary jack inside the center console with two more power-only USB jacks for rear-seat passengers.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls are pretty clunky and can't recognize all commands. It's a lot easier if you plug in your smartphone, at which point the same button summons Siri or Google Voice, both of which are much more powerful voice recognition systems.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Cadillac XT5.

5(48%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
3.8
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exceptional Vehicle
Afam Naper (pen name),02/04/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I love my XT5. I am in my mid-forties and never thought I would be so car crazy. This vehicle is perfect. Lots of tech features. Some of the things I have been pleasantly surprised by is the visibility and handling in bad weather conditions and at night. I also like the ability to switch transmission from front wheel, AWD, and sport mode. Sport mode is fun and it gives a little mid-life crisis sport car feel or at least as close as you can get when trying to be practical with a family of 5. I live in the Midwest and so deal with the four seasons. This car cruises through them all. If I had only one complaint is the start/stop feature and gas mileage - not great. I am completely used to it, but prefer it didn't have it and perhaps a bit better on gas. I looked at all the luxury models and this had the best combination of styling, technology, comfort, and overall handling. Wife loves the vehicle and the kids love the vehicle which isn't easy since all of them have their opinions and different preferences. I have been in a number of accidents unfortunately and the safety features make me feel really safe. I cannot recommend this SUV enough. I also think the styling competes and in some cases out class it's foreign competitors and brings something that is uniquely American to it.
Caddy Cross Over
Dan,10/08/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Best decision ever! My wife will be the primary driver. We love everything about this car! The fit and finish is superb. The interior bill of materials is close to if not best in class. It is also ergonomically very pleasing. The drivetrain and engine are world class as well as the built in active safety features. Accommodations are excellent for four adults with the storage for most outings. We are ecstatic about our decision. First time we have purchased an American car since the 70's. So this one counts high on the list for a conquest sale!
Great Package!
Rich Gotch,02/23/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I find the Cadillac XT5 to be a nice blend of performance, comfort, ride and class. Since winter is almost complete I can say it handles very well in various types of weather. The quiet cabin is a nice atmosphere coming home from work or on longer trips. The appearance is stylish and classy. Mileage is ok and I have got used to the stop/start engine function. I really enjoy the smooth ride and the safety features of the vehicle including the LED lighting and driving visibility. It is competitively priced for a luxury SUV. I would highly recommend.
XT5 Platinum 2017 AWD
Shot,01/13/2018
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
My previous SUV was a Jeep 4wd. After 3 good years the warranty was up and I wanted a sportier SUV. I was looking at the AMG GL43 and the Porsche Macan GTS. Both great vehicles, fast, but expensive. Cadillac was offering 5 years 0 percent interest. So on a whim we went to look at the XT5. We opened the door of the Platinum and my first response was OMG. The interior design, materials,fit and finishes were 5 Star. The Cadillac has a nice exterior design, is very spacious, a large tilting back seat, with lots of storage. The engine and transmission are very smooth. The front seats, instrumentation, NAV, safety features are excellent. And the ride is very smooth especially for long road trips. Yes, this SUV is not as fast or sporty as the two German SUV’s that I was considering. But the XT5 is larger, quieter, well designed and is far less expensive. I drive it in the AWD mode all the time so the handling is acceptable for an SUV. For me, the Cadillac was the way to go. I would recommend this vehicle.
See all 25 reviews of the 2018 Cadillac XT5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the XT5 models:

Safety Alert Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver seat cushion to alert to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
Part of the Advanced Security package, alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent and can initiate braking if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Cadillac XT5

Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Overview

The Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 is offered in the following submodels: XT5 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Cadillac XT5?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury is priced between $27,000 and$32,981 with odometer readings between 23020 and54235 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury is priced between $29,290 and$35,900 with odometer readings between 20302 and29818 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Base is priced between $26,998 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 32503 and32503 miles.

Which used 2018 Cadillac XT5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Cadillac XT5 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2018 XT5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,998 and mileage as low as 20302 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Cadillac XT5.

