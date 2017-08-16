2018 Cadillac XT5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Combines a soft, pleasant ride with tight, controlled handling
- Interior space is generous
- Only offers one engine
- most rivals offer two or more
- Tech interface frustrates with clunky voice controls and gimmicks
- Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out the back
Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
With a smooth driving character and poise to match its chiseled looks, the 2018 Cadillac XT5 builds on the success of the brand's previous small crossover SUV, the SRX. The XT5, now in its second year of production, is an all-new, ground-up overhaul.
The XT5 is longer than its predecessor and yields more rear-seat legroom, but it's also lighter and more fuel-efficient. On the road, the XT5 feels confident and reassuring whether pointed straight ahead over long highway miles or turning quickly on winding roads. All-wheel drive is optional, but it's meant more for inclement-weather driving than any kind of off-road adventuring. An available towing package enables the XT5 to pull up to 3,500 pounds behind it.
Although the XT5 cuts a handsome figure, we've found in our testing that it doesn't excel in any particular area. The V6 engine, which is the only engine Cadillac offers, won't wow you with its performance or fuel economy, while some interior design choices impede ease of use and visibility.
The XT5 is in the mix with other crossovers you might consider. It offers more cargo space and a more attractive price than the Lexus RX 350, but less passenger and cargo room than the Lincoln MKX. The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class are all a bit smaller but typically offer better fuel economy and a broader range of engines. Still, with its distinctive styling, spacious interior and a pleasant ride and drive, the Cadillac XT5 merits a close look.
2018 Cadillac XT5 models
The 2018 Cadillac XT5 is a five-passenger SUV available in four trim levels: XT5 (base), Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum.
A 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard across the lineup. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the base XT5 trim and comes standard on the top Platinum trim.
Highlights of the XT5 base model's standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front passenger seats, a power liftgate with height memory, a 40/20/20-split folding rear seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), keyless ignition and entry, and remote engine start. All-wheel-drive models have heated front seats.
Tech features for the base XT5 include an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, OnStar services (includes a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), four USB ports, wireless device charging, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio.
Luxury trim upgrades include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Available options are ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a navigation system bundled with an upgraded, 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Opting for the navigation and Bose bundle also allows you to replace the standard halogen headlights with LED lamps.
An optional Driver Awareness package for Luxury trims adds automatic high beams, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, pedestrian detection, forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking. The Advanced Security package includes an alarm that senses vehicle movement inside and out, a locking steering column, door lock and latch shields, and locking wheel lugs.
The Premium Luxury trim adds 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension that constantly adjusts to road conditions, ventilated front seats, interior accent lighting, a navigation system, the upgraded Bose sound system, and the features of the Driver Awareness package. Options are three-zone automatic climate control and the Driver Assist package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, an enhanced collision mitigation system and an automatic parking system.
Finally, the Platinum includes most of the previously mentioned standard and optional features, but adds all-wheel drive, unique 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, a hands-free power liftgate, a rear camera mirror (projects a real-time image from a liftgate-mounted camera), a top-view camera system and a head-up display. While the Advanced Security package is standard, the Driver Assist package remains optional.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the XT5 models:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver seat cushion to alert to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
- Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
- Part of the Advanced Security package, alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent and can initiate braking if necessary.
