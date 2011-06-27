Overall rating

The new 2017 Cadillac XT5 continues the brand's push to revamp its lineup. Like the new CT6 luxury sedan, the XT5 brings about a fresh design, lightweight construction, generous passenger space and an unfamiliar name. What does that name mean, anyway? Going forward, Cadillac will start calling its sedans "CT" (for Cadillac Touring) and its crossovers "XT" (for Crossover Touring). The number following relates to the vehicle's place in the hierarchy of the brand -- the higher the number, the more premium the vehicle is.

The new 2017 Cadillac XT5 boasts front-end styling that's similar to the brand's latest sedans.

Where does the XT5 fit? It replaces the SRX, which was Cadillac's best-selling model. And that popularity means the XT5 has its work cut out for it. Though roughly the same size as the outgoing SRX, the XT5's wheelbase stretches about 2 inches longer. This pushes the wheels farther against the front and rear bumpers, opening extra interior space in the process. Other interior improvements include a renewed focus on the quality of materials, including the availability of higher-end leathers in the top Platinum trim. This trim also delivers cool new tech features, like a rearview mirror that can display the view from a camera mounted on the liftgate.

In addition to the newfound interior space and features, the XT5 also benefits from significantly lighter construction than the SRX. This weight loss helps it ride better, consume less fuel and accelerate more quickly. The driving experience is further improved by enlarged and relocated sideview mirrors, which aid outward visibility. For now, Cadillac is sticking with a 3.6-liter V6 as the XT5's sole engine.

If you're shopping for one of these luxury crossover SUVs, the options may seem endless. Yet, the competition in the segment ensures each entrant is worth a look. The Lexus RX 350 has slightly less cargo capacity, but offers excellent fuel economy and an optional hybrid drivetrain. The Lincoln MKX trails the XT5 in fuel economy, but has more passenger and cargo volume. It's also available with a powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine. The German offerings (Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class) are a bit smaller, but have better fuel economy and a broader selection of engines -- from gas and diesel four-cylinders to high-output six-cylinders, depending on model. Still, we're sure many will find the XT5 the most appealing due to its distinctive styling, interior space and pleasing driving traits.

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front airbags, curtain airbags, driver knee airbag and OnStar support, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Most XT5s will be optioned with a Driver Awareness package that includes forward collision alert, a following distance indicator, lane departure warning and intervention, front pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation and a seat that vibrates to alert its driver if it senses the vehicle drifting or nearing an obstacle when parking. An optional Driver Assist package (Premium Luxury and Platinum trims) bolsters these features with added collision mitigation functionality.

Putting a window where the sideview mirror used to sit on the XT5 helps improve forward visibility.

The 2017 Cadillac XT5 has excellent forward visibility. The large sideview mirrors sit on the door versus ahead of the side windows, opening up the space in front of the driver. And though only available with the Platinum trim, a rear camera mirror looks to be a promising safety feature. Flipping a switch on the mirror activates a video feed from a camera mounted above the rear license plate. The wide-angle image shows a rear view unobstructed by rear headrests or roof pillars. We weren't able to test it extensively, but found it capable of solving rear visibility concerns at the cost of minor disorientation.