Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,938
|$31,946
|$34,251
|Clean
|$29,276
|$31,234
|$33,469
|Average
|$27,950
|$29,809
|$31,906
|Rough
|$26,625
|$28,384
|$30,342
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,082
|$27,180
|$29,582
|Clean
|$24,526
|$26,574
|$28,906
|Average
|$23,416
|$25,362
|$27,556
|Rough
|$22,305
|$24,149
|$26,206
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,266
|$28,412
|$30,867
|Clean
|$25,685
|$27,778
|$30,163
|Average
|$24,522
|$26,511
|$28,754
|Rough
|$23,359
|$25,244
|$27,345
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,010
|$26,270
|$28,854
|Clean
|$23,478
|$25,684
|$28,195
|Average
|$22,415
|$24,512
|$26,878
|Rough
|$21,352
|$23,340
|$25,561
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,321
|$29,456
|$31,901
|Clean
|$26,716
|$28,799
|$31,173
|Average
|$25,506
|$27,485
|$29,717
|Rough
|$24,297
|$26,171
|$28,261
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,436
|$36,532
|$38,942
|Clean
|$33,674
|$35,718
|$38,053
|Average
|$32,149
|$34,088
|$36,276
|Rough
|$30,624
|$32,459
|$34,498
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,895
|$30,852
|$33,098
|Clean
|$28,255
|$30,164
|$32,342
|Average
|$26,976
|$28,788
|$30,831
|Rough
|$25,697
|$27,411
|$29,321