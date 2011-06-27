Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285/475 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|bucket front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Length
|200.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3865 lbs.
|Height
|53.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108 in.
|Width
|75.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/60R S tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,436
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
