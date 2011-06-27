  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Eldorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,436
See Eldorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,436
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,436
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,436
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,436
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,436
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,436
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,436
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3865 lbs.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Exterior Colors
  • Sequoia
  • Sable Black
  • Sterling
  • White Diamond
  • Cashmere
  • Crimson PL
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Neutral Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,436
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,436
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Eldorado Inventory

Related Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles