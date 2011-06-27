Estimated values
2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,534
|$4,099
|$4,957
|Clean
|$2,253
|$3,651
|$4,416
|Average
|$1,689
|$2,757
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,862
|$2,251
Estimated values
2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,884
|$3,445
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,569
|$3,069
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,940
|$2,317
|Rough
|$827
|$1,310
|$1,564