Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Eldorado
4.9
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

MY ELDORADO

Joe Criscione, 02/24/2015
ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 EldoradoETC with 85K miles on the clock. ck engine lite, wheel bearing, motor mounts, starter motor, about 1500.00 dollars worth, also replaced all the sensors. But smetimes when you buy a used car you have to invest a few bucks to straighten stuff out. All that being said, My Eldorado runs PERFECT, Gets 29MPG on the road, and looks acts and feels like the thorobred she is. Love the car and it was well worth the money I payed for it including the repairs. I think GM is on the right road offering 2 dr Cadillacs.

Awesome Vehicle

Rita Balenger, 02/02/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is truly awesome. The ride and feel are fantastic. I've owned two other Eldorados (90 and 95) and this one outperforms the others, hands down. After owning one, I knew I had to have another one. It will definately get out of its way. It is very peppy and a true joy to drive. I love my car.

Last of Its Breed

James M. Hare, 01/13/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My '01 Eldorado ETC has been a dream. It is absolutely perfect in every way. I have had ZERO maintenance or reliability issues with it. It only needs oil and gas. It's smooth, quiet, comfortable, fast, safe, and a joy to drive. The Eldorado is the pinnacle of the 2-door luxury sport coupes as far as I'm concerned. The interior is comfortable, quiet, roomy (for it's style), and well built. The engine is a marvel of technology and delivers amazing power and yet very good gas mileage.

Eldorado ETC, Build to GO!

NormMike, 01/13/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Purchased new. I was driving an older Eldorado Touring Coupe. This 2001 ETC is a sporting dream, with full passenger seating (front and back), and room for my business stuff! This machine talks to the road and provides the driver with full control of steering, unbelievable power and road control. It is a sleeper, few people know what the car is and they do look at it. The 2001 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) is GMs Corvette for people needing extra seating and space!

I need a luxury coupe

ksu1974, 04/10/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2001 ESC with 52,000 miles and have put 20,000 trouble-free miles on it in 16 months. It uses regular fuel and I get 28 mpg on the highway. With a strong tailwind, I get 30 to 34. Pretty incredible for a V-8. And lots of power, good brakes. I had a Troféo with 300,000 + miles and the ESC was the best substitute I could find. Interior styling is not as luxurious as the Oldsmobile. But the power and mpg make up for it. Since their is no other American luxury coupe and Chevrolet refuses to upgrade the Monte Carlo, I may buy another ESC or ETC and rotate the two until GM comes to their senses about what we want. Overweight gas guzzlers can't be our future.

See all Eldorados for sale

