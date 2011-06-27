  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac ATS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Cadillac ATS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, thanks to sharp handling and steering
  • Optional manual transmission is rare in this class
  • The back seat and trunk are small compared to competitors
  • Turbo four-cylinder engine is noisy and not that fuel-efficient
  • Many interior controls and ergonomics are more clever than functional
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Cadillac ATS for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$22,000 - $26,990
Used ATS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which ATS does Edmunds recommend?

Though the entry-level and Luxury ATS trims are very well-appointed, we think the six-cylinder engine is worth the extra cost. It's nearly as fuel-efficient as the turbo four-cylinder, but it performs better and sounds better. You'll have to step up to the Premium Luxury trim to get it, and we think that's good enough for most buyers. Getting this trim's extra safety features is also worthwhile.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With its eye-catching angular sheet metal, the 2018 Cadillac ATS sedan stands out among today's crop of small luxury sedans. These are qualities to be appreciated if you think that most other car makers utilize conservative styling and design to the point of drabness. A light curb weight, a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines, precision handling and even an optional manual transmission give the ATS legitimate performance chops.

The ATS sedan is respectably comfortable as well. But there are downsides. The ATS sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. The four-cylinder sounds raspy and coarse at high rpm. We've also found the touchscreen tech interface (called CUE for Cadillac User Experience) slow and awkward compared to the competition, although a new-generation system in this 2018 model may remedy that.

Success in this crowded, competitive segment is a tall order. The ATS isn't necessarily faster or more efficient than its rivals, which include the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. But it is competitive, and that's enough to warrant consideration for your next luxury sport coupe.

2018 Cadillac ATS models

The 2018 Cadillac ATS sedan is offered in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance.

The base and Luxury trims come with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, but only with the automatic transmission. The Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional on Premium Luxury. Premium Performance trims are rear-wheel-drive only.

Key standard features for the base trim include 18-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Tech features include the revamped CUE interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display, OnStar services (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless device charging, three USB ports, and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio.

The Luxury trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, additional front-seat power adjustments, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and driver-position memory settings. The optional Safety and Security package adds driver assistance features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.

Picking the Premium Luxury gets you the Safety and Security package as standard plus a sunroof.

The Premium Performance trim includes all the previously mentioned features, plus high-performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, a head-up display and a power-adjustable steering column.

Many standard features on the upper trims are optional on lower trims. The Driver Assist package, available on the Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims, adds the head-up display, adaptive cruise control and advanced safety technologies, including forward and rearward collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking.

The Track package, available only on the Premium Performance trim, adds a heavy-duty engine cooling fan and upgraded brake pads. All rear-wheel-drive base, Luxury and Premium Luxury trims can add the V-Sport Performance Suspension Upgrade package, which adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and high-performance tires.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Performance Coupe (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

Luxury sport coupes have long been dominated by BMW and Mercedes. But Cadillac has quietly closed the gap, especially in terms of dynamics. The 3.6-liter ATS Coupe is competitive on the test track and around town compared to rivals, and it isn't even the range-topping version. (That's the ATS-V.)

Acceleration

The ATS can pull hard, or with grace, from a stop, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds. Thrust tapers off somewhat at this point, but its passing power is plentiful. The tires will light up if provoked. The optional sport exhaust gives the ATS a bit more credit under a full load than it deserves.

Braking

Consider the $1,200 Slotted Rotor and Performance Brake Pad package, which feel and perform like sports car brakes with good initial bite and heat resistance for consistency. Yet they remain mild-mannered for city life, not too grabby and requiring little effort. Stops from 60 mph in 109 feet.

Steering

Steering is on the heavy and vague side in routine driving. It's accurate and responds quickly without being darty. Sport mode adds heft but no better sense of what the tires are up to. The finish on the wheel itself is too smooth and slides through hands a bit more easily than we'd like.

Handling

It's well-balanced and nimble on the road or track. On the skidpad, the chassis is neutral and can be steered with the throttle only. Trustworthy, predictable and controllable. Competitive mode loosens the electronic stability control, translating to confidence during hard driving.

Drivability

The ATS is easy to pilot around town. The automatic transmission shifts smoothly in most cases, though gear changes come a bit slower than expected in manual mode. Auto stop-start is noticeable but not too abrupt. A tight turning circle and small proportions make for favorable city driving.

Comfort

The downside to the ATS' focus on handling and performance is a stiff ride that comes at the expense of comfort. Despite their firmness, the all-important front seats are still supportive over the long haul. But it's on the loud side.

Seat comfort

At first, the driver's seat is firm, bordering on uncomfortable. After a while, its stiffness grew unexpectedly supportive. The side bolsters on the seat bottom are wide and accommodating. The adjustable torso supports are small and can be pesty on canyon roads. The rear buckets require short legs.

Ride comfort

This is a firm sports-car ride. Comfort depends on the road surface. Find one with the wrong rhythm of small bumps and it will buck you about considerably. Some bigger bumps will lift you from the seat. Other sport-tuned rides share these qualities, so its ride is not a deal-breaker off the bat.

Noise & vibration

Cadillac is capable of building a quiet cabin. It just isn't the one in the ATS. This cabin is the kind of loud where front passengers have to consciously raise their voices to communicate with backseat passengers. Road noise is the biggest culprit, though the wind and the engine do contribute.

Climate control

The soft-touch buttons make for climate controls that definitely aren't as easy to use as others. But once it's engaged, the dual-zone system works well enough that you can set the temperature and forget about it. Both front seats are heated.

Interior

The ATS-V Coupe offers the driver and front passenger a roomy place to sit. But it seems the wants and needs of the styling department have resulted in controls that are unnecessarily difficult to use and a rear seat that's largely useless for anyone this side of grade school.

Ease of use

Everything the driver needs to access is placed logically and easily reached. The major concerns are the center stack controls. They're smooth, slick and polished with no way to tell what's what by feel. It forces the driver to look away from the road to operate.

Getting in/getting out

The doors open wide, enhancing front-seat access. The automatic seat controls operate commendably fast to move the front seat forward and grant entry to the back seat, but it's still a narrow squeeze. Rear passengers require both front occupants scoot their seats forward. Not the best in its class.

Driving position

The steering wheel tilts and telescopes with considerable range. The side mirrors, despite their size, also adapt well to suit driver height. The driver's seat has enough adjustability that most will find acceptable backside-coddling positions. It's easy to set up this cockpit the way you like it.

Roominess

Much like competitive two-door coupes, the ATS can't be considered roomy. The interior dimensions are sporty-snug for all passengers. Up front you'll be rubbing elbows. Still there is room enough for a 6-footer to fit with minimal compromise. Back seats are best for kids and people you don't like.

Visibility

The sideview mirrors are very narrow. They are arguably too small, though we were able to find a position to provide adequate visibility. Otherwise sightlines are clear to the front and the sides, but a bit limited to the rear due to the high parcel shelf. The standard rearview camera helps.

Quality

Despite recent advances, the Cadillac ATS-V still lacks the solid quality feel found in its Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz peers. Improving its hard plastic interior materials, shift paddles that feel like plasticware, lame gauges and the slippery steering wheel would help a lot.

Utility

Sporty luxury coupes aren't known for convenience, but the Cadillac ATS-V forces even more sacrifices due to its lack of cargo and storage space. It can handle most typical day-to-day duties, but other coupes are better suited to weekend getaways and long trips.

Small-item storage

Door pockets, cupholders and the center armrest bin are smaller than some others in this class. A secret smartphone bin with its own USB port is hidden behind the climate control panel. But this feels more gimmicky than useful.

Cargo space

The trunk space is smaller than average, with only 10.4 cubic feet of capacity, and awkwardly shaped. Its trunk liftover height is on the high side, and the broad rear wheelwells pinch the space, too. There is an average-size pass-through when the rear seatbacks are folded down.

Child safety seat accommodation

Each rear seat has two LATCH anchors and one upper tether. But access is tight, so flexibility is a must for any child seat installs. The steeply sloped seat bottoms may cause trouble depending upon the type of seat. Generally speaking, it is no worse than any other coupe in the segment.

Technology

The Cadillac CUE touchscreen is as advanced as any of its peers. But its soft-touch sliders and less than intuitive menus offer something to be desired. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot are standard.

Audio & navigation

The CUE infotainment system responds quickly and returns haptic vibration to confirm each finger stroke. Despite its age, the design still looks sleek and progressive. Functionally, however, the need to look away from the road to distinguish between one soft-touch slider and the next is problematic.

Smartphone integration

There are enough USB ports to handle all your devices, but pairing your phone and accessing the Wi-Fi hotspot do take some digging into menus. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are now standard and are far easier to use.

Voice control

The standard voice controls are fairly reasonable, but the big payoff comes when you pair a smartphone and access Siri or Google Voice commands by pressing the same button for longer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Cadillac ATS.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Choice for Luxury Conpact
Greg,09/30/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently purchased a new 2018 Cadillac ATS after years of service from my Lexus ES 350. There are pros and cons to both vehicles for comparison sake. The Lexus was much more comfortable and smooth, but the performance, handling, acceleration of the Cadillac is far superior. If you are looking for a classic Cadillac cruiser DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. But if you are looking for a fun to drive luxury compact, this car is for you.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Cadillac ATS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Cadillac ATS features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the ATS models:

Full-Color Head-Up Display
Informs the driver of valuable information such as current speed, navigation prompts, entertainment information and status of driver aids.
Teen Driver
Helps owners set restrictions on vehicle functions and speed for younger drivers to help reduce distraction.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot by flashing a light in the sideview mirror.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Cadillac ATS

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Overview

The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS is offered in the following submodels: ATS Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Cadillac ATS?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Cadillac ATS trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury is priced between $22,000 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 11265 and32148 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Base is priced between $22,470 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 10376 and47477 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury is priced between $26,488 and$26,488 with odometer readings between 46132 and46132 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Cadillac ATSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Cadillac ATS for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2018 ATSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,000 and mileage as low as 10376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Cadillac ATS.

Can't find a used 2018 Cadillac ATSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac ATS for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,668.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac ATS for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,308.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Cadillac ATS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac ATS lease specials

Related Used 2018 Cadillac ATS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles