Used 2017 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    13,719 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $20,899

    $3,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    13,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $4,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    15,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $3,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    12,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,652

    $2,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    15,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,977

    $3,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    4,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,900

    $2,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    19,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,800

    $3,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury in Red
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury

    16,294 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    15,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    $3,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    27,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,499

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    22,427 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $19,990

    $3,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    13,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,953

    $2,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    18,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $2,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    20,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,577

    $3,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    23,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS

    35,016 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $17,999

    $2,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    19,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,577

    $3,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    53,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,056

    $3,715 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS

Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
55 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
2017 Cadillac ATS
BHM,12/14/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought a new Cadillac ATS 2 weeks ago and love every second of driving it. It is considerably different from its predecessors in that it is much smaller and feels more sporty, while still maintaining a high quality of comfort one expects from the Cadillac name.
Report abuse
