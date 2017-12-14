Used 2017 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me
2017 Cadillac ATS13,719 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,899$3,901 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, ATS 2.0L Turbo, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Artificial Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Crystal White Tricoat Odometer is 8067 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cadillac CUE & Surround Sound (Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System and SiriusXM & HD Audio System), Standard Equipment Group 1SC (2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Automatic Stop/Start, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Rear Vision Camera, and Wireless Charging), ATS 2.0L Turbo, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Artificial Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX3H0143599
Stock: F135626A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 13,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$4,424 Below Market
Lindsay Chevrolet - Woodbridge / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Driver Awareness Package, Safety & Security Package, Advanced Security Package, Cold Weather Package,Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Navigation System, Power Moonroof/Sunroof,Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, 110V Power Receptacle, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Apple Car Play/Android Auto Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Drive, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Steering Column Lock Control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering/Telescoping wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17' x 8' Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging. Odometer is 2977 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX9H0144469
Stock: HP5169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 15,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$3,298 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic Odometer is 9091 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point InspectionCadillac CUE & Navigation (Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System and SiriusXM & HD Audio System), Cold Weather Package (Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats and Heated Steering Wheel Rim), ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic, 10 Speakers, 110V Power Receptacle, 2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RX3H0120868
Stock: RAG1701
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 12,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,652$2,741 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall - Batavia / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK, LOW MILES, PRICED BELOW KBB, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, BLUETOOTH, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOCAL TRADE IN, GREAT FIND. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Odometer is 28676 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RXXH0151018
Stock: 11347067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 15,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,977$3,881 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 15,700 MILES / MSRP WAS $45,100 / SAFTEY & SECURITY PKG $1850 / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS $850 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION WARNING / REAR CAMERA / REMOTE START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / BOSE SURROUND SOUND2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Split folding rear seat, Steering Column Lock Control, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8 Forged Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 11477 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX6H0118881
Stock: CPR3699
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 4,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900$2,689 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, 2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Stop/Start, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Equipment Group 1SE, Navigation System, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Steering Column Lock Control, Wireless Charging.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5SX6H0199544
Stock: 20588P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 19,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,800$3,990 Below Market
Les Stanford Cadillac - Dearborn / Michigan
NAVIGATION, POWER MOONROOF, NON SMOKER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE PREMIUM 10 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag. Certified. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18344 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5RX8H0189408
Stock: 29851
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury16,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$28,988
Ron Carter Cadillac - Friendswood / Texas
Ron Carter Cadillac Certified 172 point certification (ask for your copy), Free from any services needed at time of delivery/like new delivery, Carfax certified/no accidents, Free from any recalls, includes Cadillac Certified Preowned Limited 6yr/100,000 mile Warranty (from original in-service date), *ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT ABOUT CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED (CPO) COVERAGE WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE* The Cadillac ATS competes with the compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus.. Rest assured when purchasing this car. CarFax Title History report is included. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. The ATS Sedan has only 16,272 miles on the odometer. You'll also love this sedan's a sunroof, a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 22 MPG combined), backup camera, smart steering wheel controls and convenient keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ5SS2H0200020
Stock: P9597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 15,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$3,270 Below Market
Lindsay Chevrolet - Woodbridge / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Power Moonroof/Sunroof, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power driver/passenger seat, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System AM/FM radio:SiriusXM/HD Audio System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto w/10 Speakers 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, Wireless Charging4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Standard Equipment Group 1SD, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering/Telescoping wheel, Wheels: 17' x 8' Premium Alloy, . 22/30 City/Highway MPG ...HURRY ON THIS SUPER CLEAN UNIT,CALL OR JUST COME ON IN!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX1H0128680
Stock: HP5280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 27,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,499$3,384 Below Market
Apple Chevrolet - Tinley Park / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Package, ** Navagation Stystem, ** Remote Start, ** AWD, ** Heated Seats, Advanced Security Package, Automatic temperature control to create the perfect environment!, COMFORT TO THE TOUCH WITH Heated steering wheel, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, ENJOY THE FRESH AIR WITH GM POWER SUNROOF!, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Great safety feature!, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Illuminated entry! Awesome safety feature!, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Split folding rear seat (GREAT FOR HAULING LONG ITEMS), Steering Column Lock Control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls Listen to your favorite music while keeping your eyes on the road!.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black Raven 2017 Cadillac ATS 4D Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWDTHIS JUST PASS 172 POINT INSPECT, READY FOR NEW HOME-"Winner"... 2019 Time Magazine Dealer of The Year! Apple Chevrolet is a Family Owned Dealership that has been providing Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles for over 50 years! We price all our vehicles at or below "Fair Market Value" using a live internet market analysis. This makes our vehicles some of the best values in the industry.. Why do we do this? To make it easy for smart, savvy shoppers like yourself while providing a low pressure buying experience. We also offer competitive finance rates! Call: (708) 429-3000 to confirm availability. We are located at 8585 West 159th Street Tinley Park, IL 60487.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SXXH0169414
Stock: 63090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 22,427 milesDelivery Available*
$19,990$3,079 Below Market
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX3H0173282
Stock: 2000585832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 13,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,953$2,860 Below Market
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Crystal White Tricoat 2017 Cadillac ATS. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. Odometer is 10681 miles below market average! AutoCheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Stop/Start, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Steering Column Lock Control, Wheels: 17" x 8" Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging. AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX9H0145007
Stock: 39731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 18,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,243 Below Market
Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. dark adriatic blue metallic 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT22/31 City/Highway MPGGold Check Certified!! 12 Month or 12,000 Mile Warranty!!! Stop by for a Test Drive. Come and see the Ourisman difference! Buy from the Premier Dealer in the DC Metro area. Ourisman...Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Used Cars under $10,000. Used Cars Under $10,000. Ask for Robert at (703) 329-1300 or email Rob Jalloh at RobJalloh@ourismanva.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX2H0205851
Stock: 07-2317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,577$3,332 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 20,300 MILES / MSRP WAS $44,300 / SAFTEY & SECURITY PKG $1850 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION WARNING / REAR CAMERA / HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL / REMOTE STARTER / BOSE SURROUND SOUND2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Column Lock Control, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8 Forged Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 6842 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* 172 Point InspectionOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX9H0124092
Stock: CPR3710
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 23,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,432 Below Market
North End Mitsubishi - Canton / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth Handsfree, Rear View Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Satellite Radio, Free 90 Day SiriusXM Trial Period, AWD / 4WD, Alloy Wheels. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Serving New England for over 30 years. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer at our dealer cost. We make every effort to make sure our listing of options and trim levels are 100% accurate. Price Does Not Include Standard $695 Documentation Fee, Taxes, Title or Registration Fees. Please double check the vehicle before purchasing for any blemishes as well as any listed or unlisted options.** **Please be advised that we make updates to the inventory constantly, due to the volume of sales we recommend to check availability in order to ensure the vehicle of interest is available. If you are planning a visit for a viewing, please contact us to make us aware of your visit so we can inform you of any changes in the vehicle's availability.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX4H0165352
Stock: B18754A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 35,016 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$17,999$2,792 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6328 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX2H0129997
Stock: C306414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,577$3,162 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 19,100 MILES / MSRP WAS $44,100 / NAVIGATION / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS $850 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / REAR CAMERA / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / HEATED STEERING WHEEL & SEATS / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / REMOTE STARTER2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Stellar Black Metallic, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8 Forged Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 8086 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5RX1H0209093
Stock: CPR3712
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 53,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,056$3,715 Below Market
Bob Thomas Ford Lincoln - Fort Wayne / Indiana
We are open and ready to serve you!Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule an at-home test drive! Local home delivery is available!8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT #CLEAN CARFAX, #AWD, #HEAT PACKAGE, #MOONROOF, #BACKUP CAMERA, #BACK-UP SENSORS, #NAVIGATION SYSTEM, #LEATHER SEATS, #REMOTE START, #PREMIUM RIMS, #PUSH BUTTON START, #POWER WINDOWS, #FOG LIGHTS, #BLUETOOTH.Impressively Different. This vehicle has been through our meticulous reconditioning process and serviced by our Factory Certified Technicians. One great advantage from purchasing your new vehicle from us is that we have 3 other locations you can choose vehicles from. If you do not see exactly what you are looking for, call us and we will find it for you.Biggest Selection, Lowest Prices Only At Bob Thomas Ford. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199.95 documentation fees.22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX3H0123388
Stock: B1008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
