Used 2017 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 15,700 MILES / MSRP WAS $45,100 / SAFTEY & SECURITY PKG $1850 / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS $850 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION WARNING / REAR CAMERA / REMOTE START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / BOSE SURROUND SOUND2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Dual-Stage Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Split folding rear seat, Steering Column Lock Control, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8 Forged Polished Alloy, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 11477 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point InspectionOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: 1G6AH5SX6H0118881

Stock: CPR3699

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-17-2020