Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,398
|$27,645
|$30,199
|Clean
|$24,776
|$26,959
|$29,434
|Average
|$23,531
|$25,585
|$27,903
|Rough
|$22,286
|$24,211
|$26,372
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,423
|$22,378
|$24,598
|Clean
|$19,923
|$21,822
|$23,975
|Average
|$18,922
|$20,710
|$22,728
|Rough
|$17,921
|$19,598
|$21,481
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,578
|$21,513
|$23,711
|Clean
|$19,098
|$20,978
|$23,110
|Average
|$18,138
|$19,909
|$21,908
|Rough
|$17,179
|$18,840
|$20,706
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,763
|$23,829
|$26,176
|Clean
|$21,230
|$23,237
|$25,512
|Average
|$20,163
|$22,053
|$24,185
|Rough
|$19,097
|$20,869
|$22,858
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,979
|$28,354
|$31,051
|Clean
|$25,343
|$27,649
|$30,264
|Average
|$24,069
|$26,240
|$28,689
|Rough
|$22,796
|$24,832
|$27,115
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,305
|$26,537
|$29,072
|Clean
|$23,710
|$25,878
|$28,335
|Average
|$22,519
|$24,559
|$26,861
|Rough
|$21,327
|$23,240
|$25,387
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,088
|$21,101
|$23,385
|Clean
|$18,621
|$20,576
|$22,792
|Average
|$17,685
|$19,528
|$21,607
|Rough
|$16,749
|$18,479
|$20,421