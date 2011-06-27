  1. Home
2021 Cadillac CT4

What’s new

  • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking now standard
  • Available 12-inch customizable digital instrument cluster
  • Super Cruise (Cadillac's semi-automated driving system) is available
  • Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance
  • Up-to-date tech features
  • Powerful engines still net good fuel economy
  • Good interior storage for a luxury car
  • Small back seat, even for the class
2021 Cadillac CT4 pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Cadillac CT4.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Sport 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$38,695
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$37,595
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$33,395
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    V 4dr Sedan features & specs
    V 4dr Sedan
    2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$44,895
    MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower325 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 Cadillac CT4 features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Cadillac CT4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CT4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac CT4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT4 has 10.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac CT4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Cadillac CT4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Cadillac CT4:

    Is the Cadillac CT4 reliable?

    To determine whether the Cadillac CT4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Cadillac CT4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Cadillac CT4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CT4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Cadillac CT4?

    The least-expensive 2021 Cadillac CT4 is the 2021 Cadillac CT4 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,395.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,695
    • Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,595
    • Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,395
    • V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,895
    What are the different models of Cadillac CT4?

    If you're interested in the Cadillac CT4, the next question is, which CT4 model is right for you? CT4 variants include Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of CT4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

