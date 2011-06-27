Overall rating

Smaller and lighter than its CTS stablemate, the ATS serves as Cadillac's counter to the BMW 3 Series. Introduced for the 2013 model year, the ATS continues today as fundamentally the same car, though it has received enhancements along the way. With its lively steering, nimble handling and attractively creased sheet metal, the 2017 ATS is going to appeal to you if you're searching for a small luxury sedan with a healthy dose of performance and attitude.

Having received revised engines and a new transmission last year, the 2017 ATS carries over largely intact. Its calling card, though, remains its playful handling and pin-sharp steering. It's genuinely entertaining to drive and is the most convincing entry-level luxury sedan ever produced by an American automaker. It's not entirely without faults, as its CUE infotainment interface isn't the benchmark in the class and the ATS has a smaller backseat and cargo area than its competition.

Good as the 2017 ATS is, your choices for a small luxury sedan are many. There's the 3 Series, of course. It has more rear seat space than the ATS, and its six-cylinder engine is noticeably more powerful. If it's a supremely classy cabin you want, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is way to go. As if those aren't enough, there's also the fully redesigned Audi A4, all-new Jaguar XE and popular Lexus IS to consider. Still, it's a credit to Cadillac that the ATS manages to distinguish itself in this company. It's worth your attention.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Cadillac ATS include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side and knee airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

A Teen Driver system, which can be used to set and monitor certain vehicle parameters for young drivers, is a new standard feature this year.

The Safety and Security package and the Driver Awareness package both add a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, automatic high beams, lane departure prevention, a forward collision warning system, and the Safety Alert seat that buzzes the driver seat bottom as an additional form of warning. Also included is a lane-change alert system that detects quickly approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes when the turn signal is activated.

The Driver Assist package bolsters that content with a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and a forward and rearward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, an ATS 2.0T with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 112 feet, an average distance for this segment. Impressively, an ATS 3.6 stopped in 113 feet despite wearing slipperier all-season tires.

In government crash testing, the ATS received an overall score of five stars out of five, with five stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.