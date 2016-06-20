Used 2015 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

1,620 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ATS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,620 listings
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    17,645 miles

    $19,990

    $3,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Standard in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Standard

    24,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,797

    $1,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Premium

    48,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,900

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Standard in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Standard

    27,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,597

    $2,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Performance in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Performance

    40,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    68,001 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    73,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,700

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Standard

    46,946 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,975

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    73,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Premium

    21,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,864

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    56,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,376

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Standard

    27,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,395

    $1,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Premium

    45,246 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,994

    $1,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Purple
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    44,569 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    45,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    39,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,901

    $1,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    109,613 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    24,272 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac ATS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,620 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac ATS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ATS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.117 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Not your daddy's Caddy
Steve Cain,03/10/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
It's important to understand what this car is and is not. If you think a Crown Victoria is a good car, the ATS is not the car for you. On the other hand if you think a BMW 3 series is a good car, test drive an ATS, you will be surprised. The ATS is a complete departure from the "livingroom recliner on wheels" approach of days gone by for Cadillac. Its a drivers car cut from the cloth of European sports sedans. (Think Audi A4, BMW 3 series) That means crisp handling, quick accelleration, relatively small size and a firm ride. If you think these things are desirable, it's hard to beat an ATS, but if you want a numb isolated ride and don't care about handling, then please, buy something else. For perspective, I traded my wonderful BMW 5 series for the ATS and in most ways, the ATS is as good or better. I've not driven the base 2.5 engine. My ATS has the 3.6 V6 and for comparisson I have spent a few days driving the 2.0T and both perform similarly in terms of brute power... the 3.6 sounds more pleasant to me but both engines deliver lots of power. If driven in traffic, the cars don't feel real fast because the throttle is easy to modulate in stop and go traffic... but if you stomp on it, you will see 60MPH in between 5 and 6 seconds. If you enjoy driving fast on twisty roads, it doesn't get a lot better than the ATS for four seats. Definitely not Crown Victoria like. For more perspective, I'm in my 50's, 5'8 and fit fine in the front and back seats comfortably. The up optioned seats are terrific even if 6 footers aren't going to be happy in the back seat, but they aren't going to be happy in the back of an A4 or 3 series either. I have read some reviews on line about the ATS and draw the conclusion that some ATS buyers had no idea what they were buying. They would be happier with an early 90's Crown Victoria. That's fine, but you have to come to terms with what the car is and what it's intended to do. The alternatives to my ATS are the Mercedes C250, Audi A4, and BMW 328. If you think an alternative to the ATS is a Toyota Avalon, you should consider something else. As for me, I love my ATS.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
ATS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac ATS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings