Used 2015 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado

Hail damage car - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AH5SX5F0136379

Stock: 10058

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020