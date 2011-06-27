Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Cadillac User Experience (Cue) And Surround Sound Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Bose Surround Sound 10-Speaker System Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System Engine; 2.0L Turbo; I4; Di; Dohc; Vvt With Automatic Stop/Start Jet Black With Jet Black Accents; Leatherette Seating Surfaces Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 2.85 Ratio Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/45R17 All-Season; Run-Flat Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Sterling Silver Premium Paint Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard RWD sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Cadillac can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard RWD. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AA5RX7G0151526

Stock: G0151526

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020