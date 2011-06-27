Used 2016 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me
- $19,799Great Deal | $3,937 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury29,299 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, ATS 2.5L Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.5L Luxury Crystal White Tricoat Odometer is 8643 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/32 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateAwards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines ATS 2.5L Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, F
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RA5G0143790
Stock: RA1688
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $18,500Great Deal | $3,425 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury29,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1295229 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5SX4G0114701
Stock: c197356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- New Listing$15,995Great Deal | $2,821 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard46,353 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified ATS Sedan today, worry free! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Factory Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 46353 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Black Raven, Cadillac User Experience (Cue) And Surround Sound, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Sunroof, Power. This Cadillac ATS Sedan also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, MP3, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Power Brakes, LED Headlights/Fog Lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RXXG0111537
Stock: 24682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $17,199Great Deal | $2,940 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury55,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat. Certified. 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Crystal White Tricoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle HistoryAwards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat, 2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RXXG0112779
Stock: 139113A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $18,950Great Deal | $2,910 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard20,724 milesDelivery available*
Easterns Automotive Group of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX8G0170893
Stock: 124888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- Price Drop$17,900Great Deal | $2,502 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard43,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo Black Raven AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT** RADLEY VIP INCLUDED** Oil changes, tire rotations, alignment checks, engine light diagnostics and state inspection. Our goal is to make sure your next purchase will result in a high quality trade in later on down the road. 22/30 City/Highway MPGAwards: * Ward's 10 Best EnginesCALL BEN HYDE for more details @ 540/376-3740. This vehicle is located at Radley Cadillac on 3421 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX8G0178099
Stock: CWP0066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $11,995Great Deal | $2,204 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard93,618 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Cadillac User Experience (Cue) And Surround Sound Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Bose Surround Sound 10-Speaker System Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System Engine; 2.0L Turbo; I4; Di; Dohc; Vvt With Automatic Stop/Start Jet Black With Jet Black Accents; Leatherette Seating Surfaces Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 2.85 Ratio Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/45R17 All-Season; Run-Flat Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Sterling Silver Premium Paint Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard RWD sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Cadillac can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard RWD. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX7G0151526
Stock: G0151526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $16,799Great Deal | $1,798 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard34,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Moonstone Metallic 4D Sedan 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTKeyless start, Bluetooth, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17 x 8 Sterling Silver Premium Paint.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3310 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX8G0103001
Stock: 103001C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $14,473Great Deal | $1,903 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard50,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *Carfax Accident Free*, Backup Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Touchscreen Controls, Leather, Blind-Spot Monitors, Sunroof / Moonroof, Local Trade, Heated/Cooled Seats, Nonsmoker, ATS 2.5L, 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT, Moonstone Metallic. 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.5L Moonstone Metallic 22/32 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.Standard Equipment Group 1SA (3.27 Rear Axle Ratio and 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes), ATS 2.5L, 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT, Moonstone Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 8" Premium Painted Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA5G0116589
Stock: PCD3862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $19,480Great Deal | $2,042 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard16,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
James E Black Cadillac - Ebensburg / Pennsylvania
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED , 2016 ATS4 AWD 2.0T WITH ONLY 16882 MILES. ONE LOCAL NON-SMOKER, THIS DEALERSHIP SOLD NEW AND FULLY SERVICED AT THIS VEHICLE. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY (NEVER-WRECKED). CLEAN CARFAX AND AUTOCHECK HISTORY. APPLE CARPLAY NAVIGATION WITH BUILT IN WI-FI, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL. FULLY SERIVED AND DETAILED, READY TO DRIVE DOWN THE ROAD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX7G0197579
Stock: GA7579
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- $14,900Great Deal | $1,579 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard47,187 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Radiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.5L RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *SUNROOF MOONROOF*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, 8-Speed Automatic, Radiant Silver Metallic, Light Platinum With Jet Black Accents Artificial Leather, Wheels: 17" x 8" Polished Alloy.Recent Arrival! 22/32 City/Highway MPGOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA1G0103158
Stock: 823324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $20,495Great Deal | $3,219 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury37,342 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGuire Cadillac - Woodbridge / New Jersey
2016 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CRYSTAL WHITE ATS LUXURY: 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo, 8-speed auto, All-Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Surround Sound, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera, Remote Start, OnStar Communications, XM Radio, 17 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Light Neutral Leather. Original MSRP was $46140.00. GM WARRANTY in effect until May 2022 or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Financing, Carfax available. Please call TOLL-FREE 1-800-883-7655 to schedule a test drive appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5RX4G0157084
Stock: U7084
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $1,853 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury46,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chandler Chevrolet - Madison / Indiana
Black Raven 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 4cyl Turbo, Local Trade!, Clean Vehicle History Report, Bought Here, Serviced Here! We Have All Records!, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Low Miles, ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Black Raven.Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesTEXT us on our website. It's easy and no-hassle. Give us a chance to BEAT THEIR PRICE on a new vehicle! Request a quote at chandlerchevroletusa.com! Chandler Chevrolet is conveniently located in Madison, Indiana, near both Louisville and Cincinnati. We put our customers first. If you don’t see what you want, new or used, we will locate it for you. We welcome trade-ins and will buy your vehicle whether or not you buy ours; come in for a free, friendly appraisal. Don’t have a way to get here? We will come to you or give you a ride. We believe that building good relationships with our customers comes before all else, whether you're considering a new or used vehicle or stopping in for a quick oil change. Call or stop in today and see why we’re called The Savings Place !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RX7G0108446
Stock: T3945A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $20,475Great Deal | $2,708 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury39,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fields Cadillac Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver Coast Metallic 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.5L Luxury 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVTAwards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines 22/32 City/Highway MPGFields Matters Because You Matter!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RA0G0105044
Stock: L0139515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $26,985Great Deal | $2,794 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium13,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
- Clean car fax: one owner, no accidents - Push start/stop - Heated leather seats - Heated steering wheel - Navigation - Bergstrom certified 2016 Cadillac ATS 3.6L Premium AWD Moonstone Metallic 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Navigation, Heated Seats, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic Stop/Start, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Wheels: 18\ x 8\ Machined-Finish Alloy. Odometer is 18,117 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG // WANT TO SEE MORE? COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE!!! // CREDIT NOT PERFECT? WE CAN HELP. GUARANTEED. GIVE US A CALL AT (920) 236-1000!!! 3365 S. WASHBURN STREET OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN 54904 Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SS5G0145636
Stock: H91002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,990Great Deal | $1,902 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance35,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doug's Lynnwood Mazda - Edmonds / Washington
One owner, locally owned, Dark Adriatic Blue metallic 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 110V Power Receptacle, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Automatic Stop/Start, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cadillac CUE & Surround Sound, Cold Weather Package, Driver Awareness Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Navigation System, Performance Equipment Group 1SH, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Finish Alloy, Wireless Charging.22/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ5SX8G0114432
Stock: 191271C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- $19,995Great Deal | $1,247 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard20,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serwe Automotive - Kewaskum / Wisconsin
HOT HOT HOT! AWD ATS Caddy! Great options great color and great price. Visit Serwe Automotive Inc. online at www.serweauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 262-477-1180 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX9G0158931
Stock: 158931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,699Great Deal | $1,303 below market
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard54,506 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, Standard Equipment Group 1SA. Black Raven 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.5L RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RA3G0149736
Stock: 109347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2019