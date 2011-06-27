It's important to understand what this car is and is not. If you think a Crown Victoria is a good car, the ATS is not the car for you. On the other hand if you think a BMW 3 series is a good car, test drive an ATS, you will be surprised. The ATS is a complete departure from the "livingroom recliner on wheels" approach of days gone by for Cadillac. Its a drivers car cut from the cloth of European sports sedans. (Think Audi A4, BMW 3 series) That means crisp handling, quick accelleration, relatively small size and a firm ride. If you think these things are desirable, it's hard to beat an ATS, but if you want a numb isolated ride and don't care about handling, then please, buy something else. For perspective, I traded my wonderful BMW 5 series for the ATS and in most ways, the ATS is as good or better. I've not driven the base 2.5 engine. My ATS has the 3.6 V6 and for comparisson I have spent a few days driving the 2.0T and both perform similarly in terms of brute power... the 3.6 sounds more pleasant to me but both engines deliver lots of power. If driven in traffic, the cars don't feel real fast because the throttle is easy to modulate in stop and go traffic... but if you stomp on it, you will see 60MPH in between 5 and 6 seconds. If you enjoy driving fast on twisty roads, it doesn't get a lot better than the ATS for four seats. Definitely not Crown Victoria like. For more perspective, I'm in my 50's, 5'8 and fit fine in the front and back seats comfortably. The up optioned seats are terrific even if 6 footers aren't going to be happy in the back seat, but they aren't going to be happy in the back of an A4 or 3 series either. I have read some reviews on line about the ATS and draw the conclusion that some ATS buyers had no idea what they were buying. They would be happier with an early 90's Crown Victoria. That's fine, but you have to come to terms with what the car is and what it's intended to do. The alternatives to my ATS are the Mercedes C250, Audi A4, and BMW 328. If you think an alternative to the ATS is a Toyota Avalon, you should consider something else. As for me, I love my ATS.

Read more