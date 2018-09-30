Used 2018 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

1,620 listings
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    20,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,987

    $4,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury

    30,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $4,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    10,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,674

    $3,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    13,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $5,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    8,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,199

    $4,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    20,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,887

    $3,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Gray
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    12,262 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,577

    $2,820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    11,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,577

    $2,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    20,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $4,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    13,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,495

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    8,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,865

    $2,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    12,918 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    10,376 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $2,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Gray
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    19,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,986

    $2,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    56,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    16,917 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,295

    $2,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury

    21,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,897

    $3,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS

    25,328 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,620 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS

  • 4
    (100%)
Solid Choice for Luxury Conpact
Greg,09/30/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently purchased a new 2018 Cadillac ATS after years of service from my Lexus ES 350. There are pros and cons to both vehicles for comparison sake. The Lexus was much more comfortable and smooth, but the performance, handling, acceleration of the Cadillac is far superior. If you are looking for a classic Cadillac cruiser DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. But if you are looking for a fun to drive luxury compact, this car is for you.
