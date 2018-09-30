Used 2018 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me
- 20,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,987$4,058 Below Market
Mazzei Chevrolet - Vacaville / California
FROM OUR FLOOR, TO YOUR DOOR!!!!!*APPRAISALS OVER PHONE/E-MAIL/EVEN TEXT-YOU CHOICE WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!!!!! Blue tooth, Back UP Camera, ATS 2.0L Turbo, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT. RWD 8-Speed Automatic 22/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX5J0171054
Stock: P2868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 30,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$21,999$4,452 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6668 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5SS1J0171971
Stock: M281453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2019
- 10,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,674$3,730 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***NAVIGATION*** ***SUNROOF*** ***SUPER LOW MILES*** Clean car , all maintenence up to date.Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 03/30/2024 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $1000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can’t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5RX3J0116474
Stock: 9532P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,000$5,203 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2018 Cadillac ATS. AWD 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury One Owner, This vehicle is Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Inspected, You may have a 6 year 100,000 mile warranty transferred to you at an additional charge., 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Cold Weather Package, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Frontal Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seating Surfaces, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Steering Column Lock Control, Wireless Charging. Contact us online or give us a call at (888) 202-4773 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5SX6J0106354
Stock: CX1744
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 8,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,199$4,117 Below Market
Casa De Buick GMC Sherman Oaks - Sherman Oaks / California
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX5J0156487
Stock: P2401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 20,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,887$3,787 Below Market
Genesis Cadillac - Saint Clair Shores / Michigan
Black Raven 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD **Cadillac Certified**, One Owner, ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Leather, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Active Aero Grille, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Cold Weather Package, Driver & Front Passenger Frontal Air Bags, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Navigation System, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Thorax Air Bags, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Steering Column Lock Control, Wireless Charging.Visit www.GenesisCadillac.com to view our complete inventory, you can also; calculate payments, obtain a trade in value, apply for credit, schedule a test drive and arrange for complimentary home delivery (mileage restrictions apply).CARFAX One-Owner.ATTENTION OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS: WE CAN ASSIST YOU WITH SHIPPING. We sell hundreds of vehicles every year all over the United States. We are conveniently located 35 minutes from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). We would be happy to pick you up at the airport or assist you with shipping anywhere in the continental United States.***** WE TAKE GREAT PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP ***** Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5SX2J0146608
Stock: 0146608A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 12,262 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,577$2,820 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 12,200 MILES / MSRP WAS $41,200 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS / PHANTOM GREY METALLIC PAINT $625 / NAVIGATION CAPABLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO READY / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / BOSE AUDIO SURROUND / SIRIUS XM / REMOTE STARTER2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Phantom Gray Metallic, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Standard Equipment Group 1SD, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 8 Premium Painted Alloy, Wireless Charging.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX9J0171823
Stock: CPR3716
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 11,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,577$2,742 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 11,800 MILES / MSRP WAS $41,000 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS / SATIN STEEL METALLIC PAINT $625 / NAVIGATION CAPABLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO READY / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / BOSE AUDIO SURROUND / SIRIUS XM / REMOTE STARTER2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Satin Steel Metallic, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Standard Equipment Group 1SD, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 17 x 8 Premium Painted Alloy, Wireless Charging.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX4J0171275
Stock: CPR3715
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,999$4,965 Below Market
Cadillac of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This Cadillac ATS Sedan has a dependable Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIPERS, RAINSENSE, WHEELS, 17' X 8' (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) POLISHED ALLOY (STD), WHEEL LUGS, LOCKING. Certified Pre-Owned. These Packages Will Make Your Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury RWD the Envy of Onlookers SUNROOF, POWER, STEERING COLUMN, LOCK CONTROL, SENSOR, INCLINATION, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE includes Safety Alert Seat, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (CE1) Rainsense wipers, (N08) locking fuel door, (TQ5) IntelliBeam, (AYF) rear thorax air bags, (UTR) additional shielded theft-deterrent alarm system, (UTU) inclination sensor, (ULS) steering column lock and (PB4) locking wheel lugs, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, REAR AXLE, 2.85 RATIO, LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, REAR SPOILER, LOCKING FUEL DOOR, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Cadillac of Las Vegas West located at 5185 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 to make this car yours today! Closing Our Sonic Price saves you time and money and is a very convenient way to shop for a car. Here at Cadillac of Las Vegas, we want you to have an outstanding client experience which will be simple and transparent. Sonic Price is based on the actual sale prices of identical vehicles sold in our area, and we are confident that you will find our Sonic price to be very accurate. Call us today for your VIP appointment at 800-430-7985, or visit us at 5185 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146. (Sahara and Decatur) www.cadillacoflasvegas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5SXXJ0147923
Stock: PJ0147923
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,495$2,535 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0 AWD Sedan !! Backup Camera!! Sunroof!!! Bluetooth!!! Push Start!!! LED Headlights!! And so much more!! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX0J0118430
Stock: 118430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,865$2,315 Below Market
Audi Tri-Cities - Richland / Washington
This beautiful 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0 Turbo is a stunning example of a full-size luxury car with plenty of style, comfort, technology, and safety features. Comfortable and fun, well-built and quiet, this great Cadillac comes complete with 4 Cylinder, Turbo, 2.0 Liter Engine, Bluetooth Wireless, SiriusXM Satellite, Premium Sound, Push Button Start, Power Trunk Release, and so much more. This is absolutely a gorgeous car and has obviously been beautifully maintained. We'd love for you to come see it today. We're Audi Tri-Cities at 1125 Aaron Drive in Richland, Washington, 99352 and we would appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX4J0175614
Stock: ZX1381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,918 milesDelivery Available*Great Deal
$22,990$2,288 Below Market
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RX6J0152948
Stock: 2000593920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 10,376 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,000$2,292 Below Market
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
AWD trim. Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,376 Miles! WAS $24,500, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Chrome Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: SKY AND SHINE PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof and (RIF) 17 polished alloy wheels, CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, LPO, REMOTE START, LPO, SUMMER/WINTER MAT PACKAGE includes (VAV) Premium all-weather floor mats, LPO and (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats, LPO. PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes standard equipment, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Cadillac AWD with Crystal White Tricoat exterior and Jet Black with Jet Black Accents interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE: newCarTestDrive.com's review says The ATS cabin is warm, plush and crafted. A noise cancellation system keeps it quiet. Its relaxed and ergonomic, draped in wood, leather and metal.. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $24,500. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner WHO WE ARE: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX2J0125024
Stock: 75974H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,986$2,508 Below Market
Valley Cadillac - Rochester / New York
Only 19,269 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Cadillac ATS Sedan delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) AFTER MIDNIGHT DARK FINISH ALLOY, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P225/40R18 ALL-SEASON, RUN-FLAT.* This Cadillac ATS Sedan Features the Following Options *SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, PHANTOM GRAY METALLIC, LPO, REAR SPOILER, LPO, PREMIUM ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, JET BLACK WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES (With Oil-Rubbed Bronze appearance trim.), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD).* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Valley Cadillac, 3100 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14623 to claim your Cadillac ATS Sedan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX0J0168552
Stock: P9575A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 56,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,500$3,156 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
New Tires!! Navigation System, Heated Leather, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose Sound System. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RX2J0121757
Stock: 14116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 16,917 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,295$2,516 Below Market
Twins Buick GMC - Columbus / Ohio
** FULLY SERVICED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS**, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ** CLEANEST IN COLUMBUS **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS**, SUNROOF, **USB PORT**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **TOUCH SCREEN**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **ONSTAR**, Just Arrived-May not be detailed or fully serviced.. 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo AWD AWD 8-Speed Automatic Satin Steel Metallic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTOdometer is 2177 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGYou Always WIN When You DEAL With TWINS! Call 614.848.9999 OR VISIT US ONLINE AT www.twinsbuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE5RX3J0130152
Stock: U3319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 21,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,897$3,056 Below Market
Holman Cadillac - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
Cadillac Certified, LOW MILES - 21,599! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALLOY, Turbo, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. PRICING MODEL Holman Cadillac utilizes market based pricing. This compares our vehicles with other similar vehicles in the marketplace. The parameters, used are mileage, condition, color and equipment. This allows us to provide the very best price up front in a no pressure environment. WHY BUY FROM US Holman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers for over 90 years. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come. Call NOW (856) 778-1000 www.holmancadillac.com! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. $0 Deductible warranties, All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, Digitally equipped vehicles are eligible for 3 trial months of OnStar Directions and Connections, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package OPTION PACKAGES SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE includes Safety Alert Seat, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (CE1) Rainsense wipers, (N08) locking fuel door, (TQ5) IntelliBeam, (AYF) rear thorax air bags EXPERTS RAVE 'The ATS cabin is warm Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5SX8J0127674
Stock: J0127674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 25,328 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$18,999$2,102 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7450 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA5RXXJ0104191
Stock: O305401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
