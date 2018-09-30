Used 2018 Cadillac ATS for Sale Near Me

Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois

CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 12,200 MILES / MSRP WAS $41,200 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / 18 INCH POLISHED WHEELS / PHANTOM GREY METALLIC PAINT $625 / NAVIGATION CAPABLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO READY / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / BOSE AUDIO SURROUND / SIRIUS XM / REMOTE STARTER2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Phantom Gray Metallic, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Aero Grille, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Standard Equipment Group 1SD, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 8 Premium Painted Alloy, Wireless Charging.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AE5RX9J0171823

Stock: CPR3716

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-22-2020