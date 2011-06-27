  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 ATS
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid Choice for Luxury Conpact

Greg, 09/30/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased a new 2018 Cadillac ATS after years of service from my Lexus ES 350. There are pros and cons to both vehicles for comparison sake. The Lexus was much more comfortable and smooth, but the performance, handling, acceleration of the Cadillac is far superior. If you are looking for a classic Cadillac cruiser DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. But if you are looking for a fun to drive luxury compact, this car is for you.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
