Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews

Greg , 09/30/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I recently purchased a new 2018 Cadillac ATS after years of service from my Lexus ES 350. There are pros and cons to both vehicles for comparison sake. The Lexus was much more comfortable and smooth, but the performance, handling, acceleration of the Cadillac is far superior. If you are looking for a classic Cadillac cruiser DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. But if you are looking for a fun to drive luxury compact, this car is for you.