There are reasons people buy SUVs besides cargo capacity, extra ground clearance and access to all-wheel drive. Maybe you like sitting up high. Maybe you think they're cooler than a car. Maybe you've just driven them for years and it's what you prefer. Whatever the reason, the 2017 BMW X4 is one of the choices for those who aren't necessarily looking for a traditional SUV.

The X4 shares most of its componentry with the BMW X3. The cabin design and controls, its base engine, available features and the majority of mechanical bits and pieces are the same. Its most obvious area of difference is the X4's roofline, which slants down in such a way that BMW calls the X4 a coupe. This reduces comfort in the back, as the seat bottom is lower to open up more headroom. Cargo capacity is also compromised by the lower roof, so best to think of it as a trunk, really.

There is another key difference between the X4 and the X3. It's called the M40i. Unique to the X4, this high-performance model builds on the outgoing xDrive35i model. With a whopping 360 horsepower and numerous handling enhancements, it ups the ante in this segment just as compelling new performance entries like the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG Coupe and Porsche Macan GTS arrive on the scene for 2017.

In the end, though, it's hard for us to divorce the U from SUV, even if BMW's marketers refer to the X4 as an SAC, or Sport Activity Coupe. Whatever, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, who cares if its tail is a little different? As such, we think those well-rounded new competitors are ultimately less compromised. So too are more conventional compact luxury SUVs like BMW's own X3. So although not everyone buys an SUV for the same reasons, the X4's appeal may still be a bit limited.

Every 2017 X4 includes standard antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, rear parking sensors, active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is BMW Assist eCall, which includes automatic collision notification and an emergency assistance button.

The Driver Assistance package adds front parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds those items plus active blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and (available at extra cost) adaptive cruise control.

During Edmunds testing, an X4 xDrive 28i came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, an average performance among similarly sized luxury crossovers.