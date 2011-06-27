Used 2017 BMW X4 Consumer Reviews

Wow, Very Impressed M. Hoffman , 03/08/2017 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful As a previous BMW owner (3 series X-drive diesel), I was familiar with the brand but wanted to get something that had a different style to it...thus I went with the X4 and boy I wasn't disappointed. Yes, I've read the reviews of not alot of cargo space compared to the X3 and reduced visibility because of the way the rear end is sloped but so far neither of those items are concerns for me. Cargo area is fine for grocery & mall shopping; it's not like I'm purchasing a 50 flat screen tv everyday. Rear visibility is good; just use your mirrors. But I did add the Driver Assist Plus package which gives me a bit more confidence in driving. BMW's X-drive is very nice as it controls power to all 4 wheels and keeps the vehicle stable and in control during rain, snow, and icy conditions. Overall I'm very happy with my lease and when it's time to make another choice, I'll be hard pressed to go back to a sedan or get another X4. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my little X4 SL Holman , 08/31/2017 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I don't have a large family to haul around, size works fine for me. I like the smaller engine for economy and I can always change to Sport Mode if I have a need for speed, but seriously the pick up is absolutely fine. The front seats are very comfortable and cabin is VERY quiet. Steering is nice and tight, my previous X3 was not. I have owned the X1 ( seats were too short ), X3 nice but a bit boring on looks and sloppy steering. For those of us who love but cannot afford the X6, give this a test drive . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Perfect balance of sport and utility Acfisher , 11/25/2019 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this X4 M40i for a few weeks now and can say this......Wow is this fun to drive! Feels just like my 335is....tight, heavy steering, laser sharp handling and FAST (like put a smile on your face instantly fast!) But, unlike my 335is, soaks up the bumps with ease (and not a tooth rattled) Back storage is good, not great, but I didn't buy an SUV.....I bought an SAV! If you're looking for a sports car that you can drive year-round, look no further I will say that the tons of electronic options in this vehicle don't perform flawlessly (I.e. CarPlay, automatic seat/steering wheel engagement) but there so small it's a non-issue for me (plus CarPlay didn't work flawlessly in my MDX either) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Test drove the Macan S and M40i Mark , 01/18/2017 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 13 people found this review helpful Before you buy this car test drive the Porsche Macan S and you will soon see that while the Macan might be better looking, the Bmw clearly has quicker acceleration and a much lighter sports car feel. The Macan felt heavy and sluggish. On top of that an exhaust note similar to the M4. This car is real fun to drive and it will blow off most SUV's/cars on the road and when your screaming by them with this exhaust backfire they look at you like what the .... was that? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value