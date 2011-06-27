Vehicle overview

The 2015 BMW X4 represents the brand's second answer to a question that no one really asked. First came the X6, a large, squat crossover with coupelike lines. This odd duck has the bulk and weight of an SUV coupled to relatively modest cargo capacity and the limited rear seat space of a sport coupe. The company fittingly calls this new vehicular breed a "sports-activity coupe." Now there's the 2015 X4 that delivers the same theme, just in a smaller, more affordable and slightly more sensible package.

The X4 shares its basic platform with BMW's X3 compact crossover, but sits 1.5 inches lower and wider. A long hood, short overhangs and that fastback-style roof line give the X4 a dynamic stance. Whether you choose the turbocharged four- or six-cylinder, you'll get spirited performance that's more sport coupe than sport-utility. Even the turbo-4 will hustle this rig up to 60 mph in about 6 seconds while still earning an impressive EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined. Handling capabilities, while certainly not as sharp as a sport coupe's, should still be athletic enough to satisfy most folks.

But when asked to play a more practical role, the 2015 BMW X4 expectedly comes up a bit short. Although technically a five-passenger vehicle, the X4 is more a four-seater, as three across the rear seat would be tight. Also, at about 18 cubic feet, the cargo capacity behind the seats rates about 10 cubes less than in the X3, a price paid (along with less headroom) for that sleek, wind-swept roof line. Still, that's more space than you'll find in the trunk of most sedans, and of course you can always fold the rear seats down for significantly more space.

Although the X4 may have some BMW showroom visitors scratching their heads and raising their eyebrows as they check out the X3 and X5, there's certainly nothing wrong with offering additional choices. Although we'd be quick to first recommend a more conventional and practical compact crossover, those who place pizzazz above practicality may want to consider the X4. As expected, competition in this specialized segment is minimal, with the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque being the most direct rival in terms of performance, price and similarly themed styling. Although both have earned an Edmunds "B" rating, in this two-horse race we'd have to give the edge to the Bimmer for its greater performance and refinement.