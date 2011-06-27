Vehicle overview

The 2016 BMW X4 marks the second year of production for this so-called "sports-activity coupe." That's BMW's term, mind you, not ours. What does it mean? Well, in practice, it refers to an existing BMW crossover: in this case, the exemplary X3, which has undergone some serious cosmetic surgery, emerging as a beefy hatchback with a rakish fastback roof line. You lose some cargo and passenger space in the deal, but you theoretically gain some style and sportiness. Naturally, you have to pay more, too.

The 2016 BMW X4 isn't exactly a track star, but it's a decent handler by crossover standards.

Possibly you can sense our skepticism. But if you think the BMW X4 looks cooler than the X3, who are we to tell you otherwise? Under the skin, the X4 shares its superb four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines with the X3, lacking only the latter's optional turbodiesel four. Its features are largely the same, too, which means it offers a very generous array of convenience and technology items. At heart, it's just a different flavor of X3, and if you drive them both, who knows? The X4 just might feel like a better fit for your lifestyle.

If you're looking for X4 alternatives, there aren't many that fall into the same category. You've got to try the 2016 BMW X3, of course, but it's a traditional crossover with a different look altogether. The sleek 2016 Porsche Macan is a tough match-up with its superior power and handling, but it might be hard to find one you want in the X4's price range. As for the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, it certainly has head-turning looks, but its mandatory turbo four-cylinder engine is rather unappetizing, and its handling is no great shakes, either.

At the end of the day, then, the 2016 BMW X4 has more going for it than the skeptics might think. It's easy to fixate on the similar X3's superior versatility, but if you look at what else is out there, you'll see that the Edmunds "B" rated X4 could actually make sense for the right shopper.