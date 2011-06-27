  1. Home
2022 BMW X4

MSRP range: $62,400
2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+23
MSRP $63,395
Edmunds suggests you pay $62,849
What Should I Pay

2022 BMW X4 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Easy personalization thanks to abundant standard and optional features
  • Impressive handling for an SUV
  • Sloping roofline compromises rear headroom and cargo space
  • M40i trim adds 48-volt mild hybrid system
  • Redesigned center console and updated instrument cluster
  • Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
2022 BMW X4 pricing

2022 BMW X4 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That right there is the new 2019 BMW X4. It's a slightly more premium, slightly more sporty variant of the X3 that has a slope down roof. Kind of like the BMW X6. We're gonna drive it for the first time today. [MUSIC PLAYING] From the driver's seat, unsurprisingly, the X4 drives similarly to the X3. And I'm actually happy to get to talk about that because I went to Portugal to drive the X3 and film a video on it, and I got the flu immediately after landing. So no video. But I've since reviewed that vehicle and driving this car for the first time, and the similarities are very easy to spot. The dash looks identical. Forward visibility is excellent. You get the same powerful 6 cylinder engine and this model, which is the M40i. Of the two, this is the M40i, which is the top version. Beneath that, is an xDrive30i. The xDrive30i comes with a two liter turbocharged 4 cylinder, about 250 horsepower, or so. And this M40i has a turbocharged straight 6 with 355 horsepower and about 365 pound feet of torque. So acceleration in this is not a problem. BMW's never had a problem making powerful engines that feel good. This one revs all the way to 6500 RPM and sounds good in the process. So it's a very satisfactory driving experience. The nicely weighted and easy to grab onto steering wheel feels good in your hands. There's good detents in the rim that make you want to grab the wheel at the right position. The throttle response is pretty solid for a turbocharged engine, especially one with an 8 speed transmission. If I dial it into one of the various sport modes, it even gets a little louder and it will crackle the be exhaust when I make downshifts. Take a listen to this. [ENGINE REVVING] That's a good sound. And speaking of crazy performance things that you don't expect in this kind of vehicle, we've got launch control. And that will get this M40i model to 60 miles an hour, according to BMW, in just over 4 and a half seconds. There's no arguments about how fast this car could be in a straight line. And when it comes to handling, it does that job pretty well too. There's no getting around that it's an SUV, that it rides taller, that it weighs a fair amount as well. But still, the satisfying parts of driving quickly, how the car responds when you go into a corner, how it feels when you accelerate out-- all those elements are tied together very nicely. And that's important because that's kind of what you'd expect from BMW. The X4 aspires to be a sportier version of the X3. To that end, they've extended the rear track width on this over an inch-- 1.2 inches. And that seems like a small amount, but it actually is kind of a major deal. They've done this because, you know, it looked good, which doesn't hurt. And too, it also makes the car a little bit more nimble. And that's something you may not notice when you're driving in the commute stop and go traffic. But it may influence other elements, like if you decide to go up a winding road, or take a freeway off ramp or on ramp at a good clip. All these X4 models come with the sport suspension that makes it ride a little bit more firmly than the standard car, and adaptive damping is optional. The version that we're driving, like I mentioned, is an X40i. But it's outfitted and kitted out with all the doodads and accessories, if you couldn't tell by this beautiful red leather. Now, all the X4's come standard with a large entertainment display, but the head-up display is optional, but this one has it. It looks attractive. What I like about this new generation of X3 and X4 is this large digital gauge cluster. It's interesting because it's definitely a digital screen, but they've worked in that surrounds of the gauges. Those are actual fixed elements. You can reach out and touch them, even though the screen behind them can change to whatever. We've also got some sportier seats in this. They have a little bit more aggressive side bolstering. And that's to make you, you know, help you sit in place. Now, let's talk about the rear hatch. The rear window is a lot smaller than it is on the X3. And the rear headrests impinge upon the visibility as well. We have tall side view mirrors, which help. And we have a suite of safety equipment, including rear view camera, top view camera, all of that stuff as well. Well, visibility could be a concern to some people who are more sensitive to that than not. This X4, which is outfitted with all the sporty elements, does the sporty driving stuff right, which is exactly what you'd hope. But let's talk about what happens to the back seat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, the story with the last generation BMW X4 was that it compromised so much interior space because of the way this roofline went down, that it really didn't seem to be that much worthwhile stepping to it over in X3 because the compromises were so great. Now because this generation X3 and consequently, this generation X4 are so much bigger than those vehicles, there are still compromises, but the space remains pretty usable. I gotta say. As I slither over to this seat here, I find that if I sit behind the driver's seat where I was sitting last-- if I sit behind myself, I have plenty of leg room, plenty of shoulder room. Although, my hair is just about brushing the roof. If you have any taller passengers, taller than 5'10" or passengers with big torsos, their heads might be in the roof. And this center seat here has a pretty firm backrest. So you can get four adults in this car total, but you probably want to keep the center space for the little ones. Cargo space is a lot less than the X3, but the cargo area is pretty usable. You can flip down this backseat and use this entire loading area to put your stuff. [MUSIC PLAYING] The X4 is a very nice driving and interesting looking vehicle. The question is, who's buying it? It's more expensive than an X3 and offers less utility. And utility is the second word that makes up the acronym, SUV. So from a logic perspective, it's kind of a head scratcher. That's what it's always been. I think the real draw is that this is something that will be sold in small numbers, that looks different, that has a sportier edge to it, and that alone is enough for shoppers who are looking for something a little bit more unique and something that stands out a bit more than your normal luxury compact SUV. We'll be sure to do a deeper test on this once we get it back at our office. But for now, the impression is this thing drives well. And the people who are remotely interested in the way this looks should check it out. If you like what you saw, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The 2019 BMW X4 Isn't for Everybody -- And That's the Point

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW X4, but since the 2022 BMW X4 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$62,400
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 26 Hwy / 23 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 187.5 in. / Height: 63.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.3 in.
Curb Weight: 4403 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.5 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the BMW X4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X4 has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X4. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW X4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X4:

  • M40i trim adds 48-volt mild hybrid system
  • Redesigned center console and updated instrument cluster
  • Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the BMW X4 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW X4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X4?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW X4 is the 2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,400.

Other versions include:

  • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,400
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X4?

If you're interested in the BMW X4, the next question is, which X4 model is right for you? X4 variants include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of X4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 BMW X4 Overview

The 2022 BMW X4 is offered in the following submodels: X4 SUV, X4 M40i. Available styles include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). The 2022 BMW X4 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW X4 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW X4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW X4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 X4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW X4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 X4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW X4?

2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $546 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $546 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,849.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 BMW X4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW X4 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2022 X4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,430 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW X4.

Can't find a new 2022 BMW X4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,484.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW X4?

2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
24 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG24
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase112.8 in.
Length187.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height63.8 in.
Curb Weight4178 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW X4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

