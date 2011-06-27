2022 BMW X4
2022 BMW X4 Review
- Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
- Easy personalization thanks to abundant standard and optional features
- Impressive handling for an SUV
- Sloping roofline compromises rear headroom and cargo space
- M40i trim adds 48-volt mild hybrid system
- Redesigned center console and updated instrument cluster
- Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
2022 BMW X4 video
The 2019 BMW X4 Isn't for Everybody -- And That's the Point
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW X4, but since the 2022 BMW X4 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago drives and reviews the new 2019 BMW X4. The second generation of BMW's coupe-inspired compact luxury SUV is a bit bigger, so it offers more interior and cargo space than before. Though based on the X3, the X4 is quite a bit wider and carries a sportier intent -- it's outfitted with a firmer suspension and is available with a powerful six-cylinder engine and launch control. Is sacrificing utility for all this worth it? Find out in this video.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $62,400
- MPG & Fuel
- 21 City / 26 Hwy / 23 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 382 hp @ 5800 rpm
- Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 187.5 in. / Height: 63.8 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.3 in.
- Curb Weight: 4403 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.5 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW X4 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X4 has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X4. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW X4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X4:
- M40i trim adds 48-volt mild hybrid system
- Redesigned center console and updated instrument cluster
- Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X4 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW X4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW X4 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X4?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW X4 is the 2022 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,400.
Other versions include:
- M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,400
What are the different models of BMW X4?
If you're interested in the BMW X4, the next question is, which X4 model is right for you? X4 variants include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of X4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
