Used 2015 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000$3,318 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XF0M86538
Stock: R6673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 91,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,296
Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i, Driving Assistance Package, Premium Package, Xenon headlights, Adaptive light control, Dynamic Cruise Control, Brake Energy Regeneration, Alarm System, Universal garage door opener, LED Fog Lights, GLACIER SILVER METALLIC exterior, and BLACK NEVADA LEATHER interior. Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central is a premier new and pre-owned luxury car dealership located at 7025 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024, just minutes away from Memorial Park, River Oaks Country Club and West 11th Street Park. Our inventory includes a wide selection of pre-owned Jaguar cars, luxury vehicles, autos, trucks, and SUV's. We are dedicated to providing the best services available. Call or visit us anytime and see what makes us great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C59F0F88934
Stock: TF0F88934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i41,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,875$3,792 Below Market
New Motors BMW - Erie / Pennsylvania
Certification Program Details: * 120 Point Inspection * Free Carfax History Report *12 Month/12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty *Membership Into New Motors Pledge ProgramWhat helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Dark Graphite Metallic 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo Moonroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio, Technology Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C53F0M88566
Stock: 41592A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 105,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,499$1,836 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA...HEATED FRONT SEATS...SUNROOF....Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C51F0E87401
Stock: P4265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,487 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995$559 Below Market
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 BMW X4? This is it. Off-road or on the street, this BMW X4 xDrive35i handles with ease. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWX4 xDrive35i.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C50F0E87647
Stock: IE87647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 53,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,000$881 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The BMW X4 xDrive35i redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Take home this 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. A BMW with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This X4 xDrive35i was gently driven and it shows. This pre-owned BMW X4 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X4 xDrive35i. More information about the 2015 BMW X4: As its name would suggest, the X4 slots between the X3 and X5 in terms of base price. Functionally, it is similar to the less expensive X3, however like the X6, the X4 offers a sensuous, sloping roofline giving the X4 a unique and attractive look. The end result is a vehicle that offers both sporty styling and SUV-like practicality and ground clearance. The X4 starts at $44,700. Strengths of this model include good ground clearance, All-wheel drive, great handling for an SUV, powerful but efficient engines, and coupe-like styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C50F0E88572
Stock: E88572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $26,995 * * Check out this 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i * * 2015 ** BMW * * X4 * Make your move on this 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C57F0M88327
Stock: F2511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50F0M86662
Stock: 19115929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,479 miles
$24,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C53F0E88288
Stock: 19102218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,440 miles
$26,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C56F0M87959
Stock: 19278783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2015 BMW X4 X-Drive 35i Driver Assist Pkg, Technology Pkg, Premium Pkg, Head Up Display, Navigation System, 4WD/AWD, Abs Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Am/Fm/Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cd Audio, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Cold Weather Pkg, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seats Heated, Overhead Airbags, Memory Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Rear Sunshade, Satellite Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C55F0E87952
Stock: AT13029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 51,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,273
Courtesy Acura - Centennial / Colorado
2015 BMW X4 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles AWD 20/28 City/Highway MPG Alpine White1 owner, X4 xDrive28i, AWD.Courtesy Acura wants you to buy with confidence with our 5 day/150-mile Exchange. All our vehicles with less than 150,000 and less than 10 years old come with our 3 month/3000-mile powertrain warranty. Each of our cars also receives an extensive multi-point inspection. Free Carfax is available for all of our listings. We offer flexible financing options. Trades are always welcome as well! Our technology scans hundreds of websites ensuring customers with fair prices. Located off of C-470 and Broadway in Littleton, Co. We are just a short drive from Denver and surrounding areas. Call ahead about our Courtesy Valet service, we’ll pick you up! Find our reviews on Google and Dealerrater, or come visit us in the store to see why Courtesy Acura in Littleton is your best choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C51F0M89456
Stock: F0M89456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 69,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,995
Sunset Buick Chevrolet GMC - Sarasota / Florida
*LEATHER*, X4 xDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online, Navigation System, Remote Services. 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C53F0M89149
Stock: C02660B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 89,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,988
Gretna Auto Outlet - Gretna / Nebraska
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $22,988 * * Check out this 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i * * 2015 ** BMW * * X4 * This Mineral Silver Metallic 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i might be just the crossover awd for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the timeless gray exterior with a saddle brown interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Give us a call today at 1-800-BUYACAR or 402-332-5868 to set up your test drive. Feel free to TEXT us at 402-669-5961 24 hours a day 7 days a week! We are also available to chat 24/7 on our website, www.gretnaauto.com. Thank you for looking and good luck in your search!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C56F0E87278
Stock: 14697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,789 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C58F0M88014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,740 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,997
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2015 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i . It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C56F0M86987
Stock: # W4903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- 65,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,400
Valley Auto World Volkswagen - Fayetteville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C55F0E88471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,333$4,032 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
Contact Auto Holding 46 today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This BMW X4 xDrive28i is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2016 BMW X4 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW X4. A rare find these days. More information about the 2016 BMW X4: As its name would suggest, the X4 slots between the X3 and X5 in terms of base price. Functionally, it is similar to the less expensive X3, however like the X6, the X4 offers a sensuous, sloping roofline giving the X4 a unique and attractive look. The end result is a vehicle that offers both sporty styling and SUV-like practicality and ground clearance. Interesting features of this model are coupe-like styling, great handling for an SUV, good ground clearance, All-wheel drive, and powerful but efficient engines *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** ROGUE SL AWD !!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM !!! PANORAMIC ROOF !!! LEATHER SEATS !!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R20474
Stock: M46R20474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X4
- 5(70%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(10%)
- 1(10%)
Related BMW X4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Ashburn VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Irving TX
- Used BMW X1 Springfield MA
- Used BMW X5 New Orleans LA
- Used BMW X1 Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Orlando FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Evansville IN
- Used BMW X2 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used BMW M2 Lakeland FL
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon