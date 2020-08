Used 2015 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The BMW X4 xDrive35i redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Take home this 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. A BMW with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This X4 xDrive35i was gently driven and it shows. This pre-owned BMW X4 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW X4 xDrive35i. More information about the 2015 BMW X4: As its name would suggest, the X4 slots between the X3 and X5 in terms of base price. Functionally, it is similar to the less expensive X3, however like the X6, the X4 offers a sensuous, sloping roofline giving the X4 a unique and attractive look. The end result is a vehicle that offers both sporty styling and SUV-like practicality and ground clearance. The X4 starts at $44,700. Strengths of this model include good ground clearance, All-wheel drive, great handling for an SUV, powerful but efficient engines, and coupe-like styling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXXW5C50F0E88572

Stock: E88572

Certified Pre-Owned: No