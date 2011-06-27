2018 BMW X4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful yet efficient engine choices
- Interior quality well represents the luxury class
- Ride quality is smooth yet handling is sporty
- Limited rear-seat space
- Cargo capacity is much smaller than rivals
- Rearward visibility is compromised
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?
The 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i is already a potent little performer and will satisfy the majority of drivers. Almost all of the features from the range-topping M40i are available as options, so you won't be missing much other than the overabundance of power.
BMW's suite of advanced safety features is among the best in the industry, so for either the xDrive28i or the M40i, we'd recommend adding the Driving Assistance package. Otherwise, we caution against adding much else since options are expensive and quickly send the price into another bracket.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
How much are you willing to sacrifice for fashion? This is an important question to answer as it will largely dictate how much appeal the 2018 BMW X4 is going to have for you. The X4 is a lot like the larger BMW X6. Both have a distinct sloping rear roofline for a coupelike profile, plus plenty of aggressive styling flourishes to up the sporty quotient. Compared to the X3 on which it is based, the X4 certainly looks cooler. But let's not forget what the "U" in SUV stands for — utility. That fastback rear hatch significantly cuts into cargo capacity as well as rear-passenger space.
If style is a priority for your small luxury crossover SUV, the 2018 BMW X4 is certainly a strong contender. But for everybody else, we suggest checking out more capable alternatives, some of which are within BMW's own model lineup.
2018 BMW X4 models
The 2018 BMW X4 is a compact luxury SUV with a sloping rear roofline, much like the larger but equally sleek BMW X6. It is available in two trim levels: the xDrive28i and M40i. The xDrive 28i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) while the M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (355 hp, 343 lb-ft). Both come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard xDrive28i features include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, selectable drive modes and cruise control.
On the inside, the features list continues with dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a universal garage door opener, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a nine-speaker CD player with HD radio and USB-auxiliary input.
Stepping up to the X4 M40i will add an adaptive suspension, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with satellite radio. It also comes with the M Sport package that includes unique aerodynamic exterior touches, black exterior trim, a sport-tuned suspension, an increased top speed, sport seats and a sport steering wheel.
Bundled options include the Cold Weather package (heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and headlight washers); the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a speed limit display); and the Parking Assistance package (a surround-view camera system and an automated parking system). The M40i is also eligible for the Lighting package (adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams). Other add-ons include a navigation system, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW X4 xDrive28i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current X4 has received some revisions, including an update to BMW's iDrive infotainment system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's X4.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the X4 models:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to notify roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the X4
Related Used 2018 BMW X4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3