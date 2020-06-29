Sports cars are known for their performance but not practicality. SUVs are known for their practicality but not so much for performance. The new 2020 BMW X4 M attempts to blend both worlds with varying degrees of success.

With up to 503 horsepower and tenacious grip, the X4 M certainly covers the sports car part pretty well. But as a subcompact SUV with a coupe-like roofline, utility is hampered by limited rear-seat headroom and a comparably small cargo space. That said, it still offers much more convenience than a sport coupe or sedan. It's also an intriguing choice among other SUVs in the class that include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 and Porsche Macan Turbo.

How does the X4 M drive?

If you've never thought about taking an SUV to a racetrack for some lapping sessions, the 2020 X4 M might just change your mind. The turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine makes gobs of power everywhere. It's mostly free of turbo lag and absolutely devoid of power spikes all the way up to its 7,200-rpm redline.

Of course, it's one thing to demolish straightaways and quite another to make it around the next bend. But the X4 M Competition has that covered too. Traction, aided by the Active M differential, is excellent, and X4 M even allows for a little powersliding out of slower corners. The shifts from the eight-speed gearbox are quick and authoritative.

How comfortable is the X4 M?

Taking a step back from the performance side of things and ... well, there's really no way to do that in this vehicle. The X4 M Competition is simply in attack mode at all times. The ride, even in the poorly named Comfort setting, is fairly stiff. And when the various engine, suspension and transmission settings have been cranked up, the X4 M is intense, bordering on insane.

How's the X4 M's interior?

The standard X4 is already a fairly nice place to be, and the X4 M adds suitably sporty touches to match the exterior styling. In front of the driver is a thick steering wheel, which will be familiar to many BMW owners. But this one has two red preset buttons labeled M1 and M2 for quick access to preselected driving modes. There's also an X4 M-specific digital gauge cluster.

Although it's a bit treacherous for rear passengers to get in and out — the swooping roofline is all too eager to knock your noggin on the way in if you're not paying attention — there's a sufficient amount of room in back once you're seated. There's a bit less legroom than the average SUV in this segment, though it's not too noticeable. Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful.

How's the X4 M's storage?

The M's performance hasn't come at the expense of cargo space, which remains at 18.5 cubic feet of capacity behind the rear seats. That's still considerably less than its X3 M sibling. The X4 M Competition still gets 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, and the cargo area has handy sliding tie-downs for your stuff, which will inevitably get tossed around once you start driving. There's a useful amount of small-item storage as well, with bins deep enough to keep things in place during spirited driving.