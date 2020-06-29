2020 BMW X4 M
What’s new
- The X4 M is the new high-performance variant of the standard X4
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Tremendously powerful six-cylinder engine
- Grip and handling are excellent
- Sleeker styling than the related X3 M
- Excessively stiff ride
- Rear headroom is a bit tight
- The sloping roofline compromises cargo space and visibility
2020 BMW X4 M Review
Sports cars are known for their performance but not practicality. SUVs are known for their practicality but not so much for performance. The new 2020 BMW X4 M attempts to blend both worlds with varying degrees of success.
With up to 503 horsepower and tenacious grip, the X4 M certainly covers the sports car part pretty well. But as a subcompact SUV with a coupe-like roofline, utility is hampered by limited rear-seat headroom and a comparably small cargo space. That said, it still offers much more convenience than a sport coupe or sedan. It's also an intriguing choice among other SUVs in the class that include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 and Porsche Macan Turbo.
How does the X4 M drive?
If you've never thought about taking an SUV to a racetrack for some lapping sessions, the 2020 X4 M might just change your mind. The turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine makes gobs of power everywhere. It's mostly free of turbo lag and absolutely devoid of power spikes all the way up to its 7,200-rpm redline.
Of course, it's one thing to demolish straightaways and quite another to make it around the next bend. But the X4 M Competition has that covered too. Traction, aided by the Active M differential, is excellent, and X4 M even allows for a little powersliding out of slower corners. The shifts from the eight-speed gearbox are quick and authoritative.
How comfortable is the X4 M?
Taking a step back from the performance side of things and ... well, there's really no way to do that in this vehicle. The X4 M Competition is simply in attack mode at all times. The ride, even in the poorly named Comfort setting, is fairly stiff. And when the various engine, suspension and transmission settings have been cranked up, the X4 M is intense, bordering on insane.
How's the X4 M's interior?
The standard X4 is already a fairly nice place to be, and the X4 M adds suitably sporty touches to match the exterior styling. In front of the driver is a thick steering wheel, which will be familiar to many BMW owners. But this one has two red preset buttons labeled M1 and M2 for quick access to preselected driving modes. There's also an X4 M-specific digital gauge cluster.
Although it's a bit treacherous for rear passengers to get in and out — the swooping roofline is all too eager to knock your noggin on the way in if you're not paying attention — there's a sufficient amount of room in back once you're seated. There's a bit less legroom than the average SUV in this segment, though it's not too noticeable. Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful.
How's the X4 M's storage?
The M's performance hasn't come at the expense of cargo space, which remains at 18.5 cubic feet of capacity behind the rear seats. That's still considerably less than its X3 M sibling. The X4 M Competition still gets 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, and the cargo area has handy sliding tie-downs for your stuff, which will inevitably get tossed around once you start driving. There's a useful amount of small-item storage as well, with bins deep enough to keep things in place during spirited driving.
Which X4 M does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW X4 M models
The 2020 BMW X4 M is a five-passenger high-performance variant of the X4 SUV. There are two versions: the regular X4 M and the X4 M Competition. Both use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that powers all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It develops 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque in the X4 M. The Competition bumps output to 503 hp, while torque remains the same.
X4 M
Standard feature highlights include:
- Adaptive sport suspension
- Power liftgate
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
The X4 M also comes with a number of advanced safety systems, such as:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
X4 M Competition
Distinguished from the standard X4 by its:
- More powerful engine
- Thicker suspension stabilizer bars
- Sport exhaust system
- Gloss black exterior trim
- Sport seats
In typical BMW fashion, the X4 M is offered with a few packages and stand-alone options. These include:
- Driving Assistance Plus package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the X4 M and the car in front)
- A more advanced version of the forward collision mitigation system
- Executive package
- Automated parallel and perpendicular parking system
- Head-up display
- Wireless charging pad
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Gesture control for phone and audio
Some of the above features are available as stand-alone options, along with ventilated front seats.
Sponsored cars related to the X4 M
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X4 M.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- interior
- comfort
- visibility
- ride quality
- seats
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Love my vehicle!! Second BMW and love the ride and all the features..
I can't believe the performance and interior styling this vehicle has. The vehicle looks better in person but is overall one of the best looking SUVs in its class. The seats are the real winner in the interior. Definitely sets it apart from all else. As stated in critic reviews, the suspension is stiff and I have had rear passengers comment on the stiffness. The luggage space is a little nerfed due to design but still adequate. The rear visibility is almost like a sports car. But all of these things should be expected on this type of vehicle. My only real gripe is why does a turbo 6 cylinder get such poor highway gas mileage? Most turbo cars get relatively good mpg. I would have expected around 22-24 hwy mileage but this thing goes through gas like a hellcat. Overall, my favorite BMW I've owned or driven.
Features & Specs
|Competition 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$80,400
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5950 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$73,400
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|473 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X4 M safety features:
- Active Cruise Control With Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X4 M and the car in front while cruise control is activated.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Notifies you when a vehicle is in the X4 M's rear blind spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when the X4 M drifts over the lane markers without an activated turn signal.
BMW X4 M vs. the competition
BMW X4 M vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
For a few thousand dollars more than the BMW X4 M, you can get a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe with a snarling beast of a V8 engine. The engine alone could be enough to get you to commit. Both models are very appealing so the decision could come down to personal preference.
BMW X4 M vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of the sportiest SUVs out there, benefitting from a powerful six-cylinder engine, sharp handling and styling that makes it stand out from the crowd. Like the BMW, cargo space is limited, but the Alfa further suffers since it's missing some technology features. Questionable build quality from Alfa Romeo is also something to pay attention to.
BMW X4 M vs. Porsche Macan
If you're seeking performance from almost any type of vehicle, Porsche is likely a top contender. In this class, the Macan GTS is similarly priced to the X4 M, though it is quite a bit less powerful than the BMW. The Macan Turbo comes close, but it costs quite a bit more. On top of that, you get more standard features with the X4 M.
FAQ
Is the BMW X4 M a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X4 M?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X4 M:
- The X4 M is the new high-performance variant of the standard X4
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X4 M reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X4 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X4 M?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X4 M is the 2020 BMW X4 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,400.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $80,400
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,400
What are the different models of BMW X4 M?
More about the 2020 BMW X4 M
2020 BMW X4 M Overview
The 2020 BMW X4 M is offered in the following submodels: X4 M SUV. Available styles include Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X4 M?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X4 M and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X4 M 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X4 M.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X4 M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X4 M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X4 M?
2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,855 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,855 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,591.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 BMW X4 MS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X4 M for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 X4 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,445 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X4 M.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW X4 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X4 M for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,066.
Find a new BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,982.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X4 M?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW X4 M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020