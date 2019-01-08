Used 2016 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me

315 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 315 listings
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    42,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,333

    $4,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    26,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,900

    $2,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    68,789 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,000

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    31,481 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,998

    $1,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    36,704 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,800

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    16,995 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,450

    $914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    86,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $24,991

    $695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    59,912 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,700

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 M40i in White
    used

    2016 BMW X4 M40i

    20,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    53,167 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,900

    $1,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    55,488 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,495

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    57,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,900

    $378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Red
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    45,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,719

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    49,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,993

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    53,279 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $24,485

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    41,581 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,000

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    46,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,586

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i

    45,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,977

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 315 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X4
  4. Used 2016 BMW X4
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings