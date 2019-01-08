Used 2016 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 42,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,333$4,032 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
Contact Auto Holding 46 today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This BMW X4 xDrive28i is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2016 BMW X4 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW X4. A rare find these days. More information about the 2016 BMW X4: As its name would suggest, the X4 slots between the X3 and X5 in terms of base price. Functionally, it is similar to the less expensive X3, however like the X6, the X4 offers a sensuous, sloping roofline giving the X4 a unique and attractive look. The end result is a vehicle that offers both sporty styling and SUV-like practicality and ground clearance. Interesting features of this model are coupe-like styling, great handling for an SUV, good ground clearance, All-wheel drive, and powerful but efficient engines *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** ROGUE SL AWD !!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM !!! PANORAMIC ROOF !!! LEATHER SEATS !!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R20474
Stock: M46R20474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 26,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,900$2,754 Below Market
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C59G0R21146
Stock: 6761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,000$2,444 Below Market
Land Rover Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2016 BMW X4 xDrive28iClean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3.385 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Double Spoke (Style 605), Power Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, HD Radio, Hi-Fi Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 1st row LCD monitors: 1, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C54G0R22642
Stock: 0R22642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 31,481 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,998$1,524 Below Market
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C50G0N93014
Stock: 17761051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,704 milesGreat Deal
$26,800$1,409 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM In Ypsilanti, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 734-316-6922. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 734-316-6922 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. X4 xDrive35i Dark Graphite Metallic Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **AWD**, **NAV**, **SUNROOF**, **REAR CAM**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **PUSH BUTTON**. Odometer is 5642 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C5XG0N93053
Stock: P17738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 16,995 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,450$914 Below Market
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
One Of The Kind w/All Luxury Options and MSRP of $59,295.00 !! M Sport Performance ($1900) Premium ($2200) ** Technology($2750) ** Cold Weather($950) ** Driver Assistance ($700) ** Luxury / Lighting Pkg !! Navigation ** Rear-View Camera ** 3-Stage Heated Front and Rear Seats ** Heated Steering ** Head-Up Display, Wheel ** 20 M Double Spoke Wheels ** Premium Hi-Fi HK System ** HID and LED Headlights ** Leather Interior ** Moon Roof ** Power Doors **Active Steering ** Memory Seats ** Power Locks ** BMW Apps **Power Mirrors ** Multi-Contour Power Seats ** Comfort Access Key Less Entry - ** Power Tailgate ** Automatic Dimming ** Power Folding Side-View Mirrors ** SIRIUS Satellite Radio ** 2-Zone Climate Control ** Power Steering ** Power Windows ** Passenger-Side Air Bag ** Traction Control ** Park Distance Control ** Tinted Glass ** ABS,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Push Key Start, 20' M Alloy Wheels ** Bluetooth ** Power Adj Steering Column ** iPod USB Adapter**Cruise Control ** Driver-Side Airbag n**Rear Window Defroster ** Remote Alarm Control ** Remote Key less Entry** Side-Impact Airbags** Stop And Go Plus Active Driving Assistant ** Tilt Wheel and More.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C54G0N92352
Stock: BME4879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$24,991$695 Below Market
BMW Of Devon - Devon / Pennsylvania
Original MSRP $60045, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio.19/27 City/Highway MPGBMW of Devon a Sloane Dealership, serving the communities of West Chester, Downingtown, Phoenixville, Fort Washington, Ambler, Plymouth Meeting, Bucks county Ardmore, Bala Cynwyd, Narberth, Wayne, Radnor, Wynnewood, Atlantic City, Washington DC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C52G0N92723
Stock: 2009481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 59,912 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$24,700$878 Below Market
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2016 BMW X4 4dr xDrive35i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2016 BMW X4 XDrive SUV 6 Cylinder 3.5 Liter Engine !!! AWD !!! 8-Speed Automatic Transmission !!! Loaded With Great Options !!! Bluetooth !!! Backup Camera !!! Navigation !!! M Sport Package !!! Harman Kardon Premium Sound System !!! Parking Sensors !!! Power Comfort Heated Seats with Lumbar Support And Memory !!! Dual Climate Control !!! Sport/Comfort Ride Selector !!! Hill Decent Control !!! Steering Paddle Shifters !!! Upgraded Premium M Sport Wheels !!! M Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls And Cruise Control !!! Power Glass Moonroof !!! Power Windows !!! Power Door Locks !!! Power Mirrors !!! Non-Smoker Owner !!! Great Condition Inside And Outside !!! Inspected And Serviced !!! This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special !!! Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Child Seat, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C59G0N91567
Stock: H656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- used
2016 BMW X4 M40i20,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,995
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C53G0M91315
Stock: 717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,167 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,900$1,935 Below Market
Eden Vehicle Marketing - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Best in Philly | Used Cars for Sale Philadelphia | Used Cars PhiladelphiaBuy with Confidence:Over 150 Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock With access to thousands of vehicles we can get you the right vehicle for your specific order5-Day Unconditional Money-Back GuaranteeOur vehicles are fully serviced and went through a complete PA inspectionFree Carfax History Report with every vehicleEach vehicle comes with a 30/day or 1500 mile Comprehensive Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Financing for everyone. With access to many banks we have a financing solution to suit your specific needs SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C57G0R19296
Stock: r19296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,488 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,495$729 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C52G0N92639
Stock: 7962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 57,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,900$378 Below Market
iDeal Auto Imports - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C58G0N91950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,719
Hendrick BMW - Charlotte / North Carolina
GREAT MILES 45,790! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, M SPORTKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, CD Player. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror. BMW xDrive28i with Melbourne Red Metallic exterior and Ivory White Nevada Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT Shadowline Exterior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Standard Suspension, Anthracite Headliner, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aerodynamic Kit, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Double Spoke (Style 622M) Light alloy, Tires: P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat, Sport Seats, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way manual headrests (STD).EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "In any form, the X4 exhibits excellent high-speed stability and generally holds road noise to an absolute minimum.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C56G0M90166
Stock: ZXB4004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 49,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2016 BMW X4 xDrive35iBlack Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Nevada Leather Interior Only 49,343 miles!I6 3L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE19\" M Wheel 622 M W/ As RFTSport SeatsHeated Front SeatsFineline Anthracite Wood TrimPark Distance ControlRear View CameraNavigation SystemBlack Sapphire Metallic (Originally $550)Black Nevada Leather (Originally $1,450) Driving Assistance Package (Originally $700):Rear View CameraPark Distance Control Premium Package (Originally $2,200)Comfort Access Keyless EntryLumbar SupportSatellite Radio1 year subscription Cold Weather Package (Originally $950):Heated Rear SeatsHeated Steering WheelRetractable Headlight WashersHeated Front Seats Technology Package (Originally $2,750):Head-Up DisplayInstrument Cluster w/Extended ContentsNavigation SystemBMW Online & BMW AppsAdvanced Real-Time Traffic InformationRemote Services M Sport (Originally $1,900):Shadowline Exterior Trimreased Top Speed LimiterStandard SuspensionAnthracite HeadlinerM Steering WheelM Sport PackageBrushed Aluminum Trimout Lines Designation OutsideAerodynamic KitWheels: 19\" x 8.5\" M Double Spoke (Style 622M) Light alloySport Seats Enhanced B/T And Smartphone In (Originally $200):Enhanced USB & Bluetooth VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:I6 3L Engine300 Horsepower300 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C57G0N91891
Stock: N91891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i53,279 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,485$219 Below Market
Valley BMW - Modesto / California
AWD, BMW CERTIFIED, NEW TIRES! Driver Assistance Package, Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Park Distance Control, Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Dynamic Cruise Control, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Lumbar Support, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Jet Black xDrive28i BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Warranty Deductible: $0 Don't miss your chance to get a great deal on New and Used vehicles at Valley BMW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R18501
Stock: 15017U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 41,581 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000
Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Vehicle Details</b> It will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. The vehicle comes loaded with all the features that will meet your needs and then some. Be sure to review the options listed on this page. This 2016 BMW X4 is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Relax in the plush seats of this comfortable interior. The class leading technology package inside this vehicle is out of this world. The interior has expansive leg room. <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 2016 BMW X4 . This BMW X4 is equipped with all wheel drive. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This BMW X4 has an elegant black exterior finish. The vehicle has a 3.0 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2016 BMW X4 is equipped with a gasoline engine. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with it. This vehicle is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. <b>Additional Information</b> If you like this one please see the others at https://www.taylorhyundaiperrysburg.com Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C57G0N92426
Stock: DH5503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 46,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,586
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
** TECH PACKAGE** M SPORT** RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$54,165.00, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, Anthracite Headliner, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Brake assist, Brushed Aluminum Trim, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Low tire pressure warning, M Sport, M Sport Package, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Services, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Technology Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Double Spoke (Style 622M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Odometer is 8406 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Gray 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R21575
Stock: R21575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 45,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,977
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. This BMW X4 is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, Power Tailgate, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 6 Disc CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, HD Radio, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i Black 19/27 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold with a 3 month or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X4 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW5C55G0N92151
Stock: 795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
