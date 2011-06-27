  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i Features & Specs

More about the 2017 X4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
xLineyes
Lighting Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,550
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,550
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,550
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Navigation Systemyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,550
19" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
20" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Star Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Gross weight5060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.
Maximum payload910 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut Bronze Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha Nevada w/Orange Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown Nevada, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nevada w/Red Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Gray Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Sand Beige/Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Beige/Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,550
245/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,550
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles