Used 2018 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,998$8,074 Below Market
Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Greensboro / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Moonroof, Navigation System, Power Package.Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where everybody receives A Luxury Experience For Less.Melbourne Red Metallic 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 TwinPower TurboOdometer is 503 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C53J0T81834
Stock: J0T81834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 14,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,600
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C58J0T80968
Stock: 10430817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i30,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,996$4,600 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium Package Driving Assistance Package Navigation System Oyster; Nevada Leather Upholstery Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Parking Assistance Package Deep Sea Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Active Blind Spot Detection Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Burl Walnut Wood Trim Power Front Bucket Seats Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i and many others like it at BMW of Bellevue. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a Certified BMW X4, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Off-road or on the street, this BMW X4 xDrive28i handles with ease. The BMW X4 xDrive28i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWX4 xDrive28i. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X4. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50J0T82214
Stock: J0T82214
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- 30,890 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,750$3,777 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, 3.385 Axle Ratio, Power Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, HD Radio, Hi-Fi Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C57J0Y66591
Stock: Y66591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 32,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,922$2,866 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 BMW X4 For sale in. Long Beach Blue MetallicStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Fr/20 x 10 Rr (Style 680M).Driving Assistance Package (Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, and Speed Limit Info), harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Fr/20 x 10 Rr (Style 680M), 16 Speakers, 3.385 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Sport Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C5XJ0W63976
Stock: L15491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 43,428 miles
$34,992$3,829 Below Market
Keyes Audi - Sherman Oaks / California
Just Serviced, Extremely Clean Vehicle, Tires in Great Condition, Professionally Detailed, Non-Smoker, 16 Speakers, 3.385 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driving Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Sport Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr/19" x 9.5" Rr (Style 622M).Clean CARFAX.Welcome to Keyes Audi in an effort to save you TIME and MONEY, we have posted a VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE on the internet. Hurry!! This pricing philosophy leads to our cars selling VERY QUICKLY please call us (818) 528-5931.With more than 350 CARS to choose from, KEYES AUDI has the car that fits your life style.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C50J0W64148
Stock: 490468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 48,873 miles
$34,988$2,880 Below Market
Sandy Sansing BMW - Pensacola / Florida
*****AT BMW-- MUST SEE COMPLETELY LOADED *DRIVER ASST PACKAGE*****HEAD UP***-BLIND SPOT- DRIVER ASST PLUS PARKING ASST PACKAGE *M-SPORT PACKAGE *20 INCH WHEEL UPGRADE **NAVIGATION*****APPLE CAR PLAY *8504771855 **CALL US *CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Long Beach Blue Metallic 2018 BMW X4 M40i LOADEDAWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 355hp SANDY SANSING BMW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, BOUGHT TRADED AND MAINTAINED AT SANDY SANSING BMW, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ****SANDYSANSINGBMW.COM****, When was the last time you smiled as you turned the ignition key? Feel it again with this good-look.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C57J0W64275
Stock: M5863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 44,095 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,905$3,668 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW X4 4dr M40i Sports Activity features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Silver Metallic with a Saddle Brown interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C55J0W64582
Stock: W64582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 50,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995$3,897 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION X LINE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE LIGHTING PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heads- Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster,Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibilityto verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C52J0T81257
Stock: 40876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X4 M40i31,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,994$2,960 Below Market
Casey BMW - Newport News / Virginia
Certified. Clean CARFAX. ** NEW PRICE! **, 4WD / AWD, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Service Records Available, BMW Certified Pre-Owned, Extended Warranty Available, Includes the Remainder of the Factory Warranty, Includes: 2 YEAR 200k mi. POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARR. 7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE FREE OIL CHANGES & ST, LEATHER, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Manager's Special!, Navigation / GPS, Service Performed by BMW Factory Trained Technicians, Sirius Satellite Radio, Sunroof / Moonroof, Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition., M-Sport Package, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Driving Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Remote Services, Speed Limit Info.Casey BMW offers a Limited Warranty on all Pre-Owned vehicles that includes a 2 Year/200,000mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty, 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections.2018 BMW X4 M40i 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 355hp Dark Graphite MetallicBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle HistoryCome experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Casey BMW!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C51J0W64286
Stock: WU90466
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 62,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,899$3,993 Below Market
County Line Nissan North - Torrington / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C54J0T80661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,780 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this fun-to-drive, NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 BMW X4 (xDrive28i/AWD). This four-door 'sports activity vehicle' boasts agile handling, a strong turbocharged engine, respectable fuel efficiency, and user-friendly technology. The base xDrive 28i trim comes with a 240-horsepower turbocharged engine, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a moonroof. With its odometer now reading 25,780, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until December 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION with advanced real-time traffic info - APPLE CAR PLAY COMPATIBILITY - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - WIRELESS [QI] CHARGING - ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH - HEATED FRONT SEATS - A POWER SUNROOF - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - VOICE RECORDER - 20-INCH M STYLE 680 M WHEELS - A BACKUP CAMERA Parking Assistance Package - SIDE AND TOP VIEW CAMERAS - PARKING ASSISTANT Driving Assistance Package - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION - HEAD-UP DISPLAY - SPEED LIMIT INFO - INSTRUMENT CLUSTER Dynamic Damper Control - 19-INCH M WHEEL 622M with PERF RFT - SPORT SEATS - FINELINE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM - DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL - M STEERING WHEEL - AERODYNAMIC KIT - SHADOWLINE EXTERIOR TRIM - ANTHRACITE HEADLINER - INCREASED TOP SPEED LIMITER Premium Package - LUMBAR SUPPORT - COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY ...and so much more! Please note that in March 2020 BMW of North America, LLC reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a camera. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the front camera. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from BMW of North America, LLC on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2018 BMW X4! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C56J0Y66047
Stock: 24093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i18,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,598$2,123 Below Market
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Premium Package Navigation System Black; Nevada Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Active Blind Spot Detection Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim Jet Black Power Front Bucket Seats Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i had an original MSRP $55,145.00 It is well equipped with the following options.. X LINE ---COLD WEATHER PACKAGE---HEATED STEERING WHEEL---HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS---DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE---REAR VIEW CAMERA---ACTIVE BLIND SPOT---PREMIUM PACKAGE---COMFORT ACCESS---PARK DISTANCE CONTROL---NAVIGATION SYSTEM This car is 1 Owner Driven . Being BMW CPO means we put it thru the BMW Certified Pre-owned reconditioning process and it now qualifies for special finance rates and included additional factory CPO warranty (5 Years or UNLIMITED miles from original in-service date) at no extra cost. This BMW was bought and serviced at our BMW dealership. We are one of the Largest BMW Dealers in the Midwest! Please check out our website for additional inventory and specials - www.LaurelBMW.com *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C57J0T81920
Stock: J0T81920
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 23,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,999$3,137 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, clean CarFax, BMW X4 xDrive28i equipped with M Sport Package, Head-up Display, Navigation, Driving Assistance Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated M Multi-function Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Parking Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Cameras, Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot, 19' M Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Rear-view Camera, Parking Assistant, Park Distance Control, Dark Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Hi-fi Sound System, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth and Moonroof! BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50J0T81824
Stock: WB13835P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 25,608 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,450$2,058 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i features a 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alpine White 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 TwinPower TurboOdometer is 3072 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C5XJ0T81376
Stock: T81376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,832 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,989$1,439 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Black 2018 BMW X4 M40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 355hp Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic temperature control, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 M Double Spoke (Style 622M).Odometer is 18470 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C54J0W64329
Stock: W64329C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,045 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,505$2,786 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50J0T80611
Stock: T80611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995$2,054 Below Market
McGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **LOCAL TRADE**, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **LEATHER **, **SUNROOF**, **ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **AWD**, **LOW MILES**, **REMOTE START**, **BLUETOOTH**, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, X4 xDrive28i, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic Sport, AWD, Jet Black, Black w/Exclusive Gray Contrast Stitching w/Nevada Leather Upholstery, 3.385 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 15549 miles below market average!20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50J0Y65993
Stock: A08516A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X4
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)
Related BMW X4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser