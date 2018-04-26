Used 2018 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me

315 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 315 listings
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Red
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    29,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,998

    $8,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    14,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,600

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    30,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,996

    $4,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    30,890 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,750

    $3,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    32,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,922

    $2,866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    43,428 miles

    $34,992

    $3,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Light Blue
    used

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    48,873 miles

    $34,988

    $2,880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    44,095 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,905

    $3,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    50,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    $3,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    31,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,994

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    62,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,899

    $3,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    25,780 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    18,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,598

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    23,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,999

    $3,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in White
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    25,608 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,450

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 M40i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X4 M40i

    19,832 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,989

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    22,045 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,505

    $2,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

    18,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    $2,054 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 315 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X4
  4. Used 2018 BMW X4

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X4

Read recent reviews for the BMW X4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Works for me!
Lee,04/26/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I went from a large SUV (Ford Flex) to something smaller as I have birds leaving the nest. I was going to get a sedan as I've owned SUV's, trucks and wagons. However, we still shuttle some kids and I still move some musical gear occasionally, so my wife was sensitive to cargo room and back seat area. All the reviews dis both, but they are still more than you get with a sedan and you get a great driving, fun car with the height of an SUV -- best of both worlds. It's my first beamer and hopefully not my last. People comment on how great it looks, it's more practical than a sedan and I love driving it. The tech is state of the art. I'm very happy so far.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings