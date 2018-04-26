Used 2018 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Premium Package Driving Assistance Package Navigation System Oyster; Nevada Leather Upholstery Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System Parking Assistance Package Deep Sea Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Active Blind Spot Detection Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Burl Walnut Wood Trim Power Front Bucket Seats Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i and many others like it at BMW of Bellevue. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a Certified BMW X4, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Off-road or on the street, this BMW X4 xDrive28i handles with ease. The BMW X4 xDrive28i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWX4 xDrive28i. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW X4. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXXW3C50J0T82214

Stock: J0T82214

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-31-2020