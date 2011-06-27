  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 M4
4.0
4 reviews
Best Performance Vehicle

O. Cahill, 12/21/2017
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
14 of 18 people found this review helpful

M4 with Competition Package and M Performance Exhaust is a beast. I have read many blogs and reviews but mostly everyone is lying. You have to test drive M4 and hear it in person in order appreciate the car. Unfortunately, everyone has comments but no one actually owned M4 in order to give real review. I choose M4 over Mercedes C63s AMG, Audi RS4/RS5 and Porsche 911 GTS. I test drove all 5 cars and went with M4 Competition Package. M4 is a wild car and whoever is driving M cars has different feeling. Its like do not mess with M cars. AMGs, RSs and 911s are more like settle and decent and calm but not wild. M4 has a different vibe and BMW drivers are famous for many wild things on the road such as never giving signal while changing lanes, being aggressive drivers, speeding, so on. At the end of the day, choose M4 over its competitors and you won't be sorry. It has sound, power, torque, luxury where its needed. Satisfaction guaranteed :)

2018 BMW M4 performance package and executive pack

Michelle Brauer Mathews Reece, 01/28/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 19 people found this review helpful

Purchased new, the car does not handle well. The steering resembles a generic lawnmower. The vehicle is not fast and the prepaid maintenance services do not include fluid flushes or alignment. The alarm on the vehicle does not work. The blind spot sensors on the side mirrors also do not function reliably. The car can not take wide turns without the back tires sliding out of control.

Black F83 M4

Dominick Cave, 01/07/2018
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 10 people found this review helpful

Negotiate terms and get the tire care plus.

Fun car!!

Assmuncher, 08/28/2020
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fun car!! Gotta bring the reveiws up cause it's better than 3.5.

