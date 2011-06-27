Used 2018 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews
Best Performance Vehicle
M4 with Competition Package and M Performance Exhaust is a beast. I have read many blogs and reviews but mostly everyone is lying. You have to test drive M4 and hear it in person in order appreciate the car. Unfortunately, everyone has comments but no one actually owned M4 in order to give real review. I choose M4 over Mercedes C63s AMG, Audi RS4/RS5 and Porsche 911 GTS. I test drove all 5 cars and went with M4 Competition Package. M4 is a wild car and whoever is driving M cars has different feeling. Its like do not mess with M cars. AMGs, RSs and 911s are more like settle and decent and calm but not wild. M4 has a different vibe and BMW drivers are famous for many wild things on the road such as never giving signal while changing lanes, being aggressive drivers, speeding, so on. At the end of the day, choose M4 over its competitors and you won't be sorry. It has sound, power, torque, luxury where its needed. Satisfaction guaranteed :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 BMW M4 performance package and executive pack
Purchased new, the car does not handle well. The steering resembles a generic lawnmower. The vehicle is not fast and the prepaid maintenance services do not include fluid flushes or alignment. The alarm on the vehicle does not work. The blind spot sensors on the side mirrors also do not function reliably. The car can not take wide turns without the back tires sliding out of control.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Black F83 M4
Negotiate terms and get the tire care plus.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun car!!
Fun car!! Gotta bring the reveiws up cause it's better than 3.5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related Used 2018 BMW M4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2019 X4
- 2020 BMW X5
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- BMW i8 2020
- 2021 3 Series
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- BMW 5 Series 2019