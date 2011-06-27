Estimated values
2018 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,673
|$49,060
|$54,202
|Clean
|$43,709
|$48,017
|$53,007
|Average
|$41,780
|$45,932
|$50,616
|Rough
|$39,851
|$43,848
|$48,225
Estimated values
2018 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,292
|$47,543
|$52,526
|Clean
|$42,357
|$46,532
|$51,368
|Average
|$40,488
|$44,512
|$49,051
|Rough
|$38,618
|$42,492
|$46,734