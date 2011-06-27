Vehicle overview

The BMW brand is synonymous with performance luxury cars, and its M subdivision creates some of the most lust-worthy vehicles around. Among them, the M3 sedan and M4 coupe are the most performance-focused due to their size and racing pedigree. But occasionally BMW releases an even more serious version of these cars for the most hardcore car fans. And for the first time, U.S. customers can now get a non-diluted version of one of these hopped-up M cars in the form of the 2016 BMW M4 GTS.

The two-door M4 GTS is designed with the track-day enthusiast in mind. Power output from the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine rises to 493 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque — a gain of 68 hp and 37 lb-ft — thanks to a new water injection system. The system significantly reduces engine temperatures, which allows it to operate under more aggressive settings. The GTS also features a number of adjustable settings from suspension height and stiffness to the amount of aerodynamic influence provided by the front chin splitter and rear wing.

BMW dispensed with fancy, electronically controlled parts, as well as the rear seats, and replaced the interior door handles with cloth strap door pulls, all in the interest of keeping things lightweight. With that said, BMW understands that many of their customers don't live on the racetrack and do want to use their M4 GTS as a regular car. With features such as parking sensors, adaptive headlights, navigation and a head-up display all standard, the GTS is far from spartan.

BMW plans to produce 700 M4 GTS cars worldwide, with 300 allocated to the U.S. Therefore, if you're not one of the lucky 300, perhaps you'll have success seeking out some of the other rare sports coupes on the market. For starters, there's the Porsche Cayman GT4, a mid-engine, 385-hp coupe with sublime handling and a manual-transmission-only configuration that ensures maximum driving involvement. For those who prefer paddle shifters, the 575-hp 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR is an excellent alternative. We also love the 526-hp 2017 Ford Shelby GT350R as it gives you much of the M4 GTS experience but for less than half the price. However, the M4 GTS is still the rarest bird of this flock and will likely be a collector's item decades from now.