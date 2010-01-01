Used 2016 BMW M4 GTS for Sale Near Me

BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio

Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, GTS trim. LOW MILES - 2,986! Leather Interior, Navigation, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input BMW GTS with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 493 HP at 6250 RPM*. WHO WE ARE: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: WBS4S9C55GK578917

Stock: B1343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020